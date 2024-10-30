Communications Regulatory Authority Issues Consumer Protection Policy

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners (“SAP”) is a full-service Qatar law firm specialising in both contentious and non-contentious matters. SAP is one of Qatar’s longest established and largest law firms. SAP is top-ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and our partners also are highly ranked individually.

Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority (“CRA”) has issued the Communications Consumer Protection Policy and Regulations (“Policy”), enhancing consumer rights and setting out telecommunication service providers' obligations in the industry. The Policy aims to ensure a fair and transparent communications environment in Qatar.

The Policy establishes a detailed set of rules to which telecommunications service providers must adhere. The rules relate to various matters, including advertising standards, marketing practices, billing transparency, contract fairness, data privacy, and customer notifications. Other provisions are designed to address common consumer concerns such as unsolicited direct marketing, spam, and the safeguarding of personal data. Finally, the Policy also outlines the process for addressing consumer complaints and disputes.

The Policy repeals the Telecommunications Consumer Protection Policy issued in January 2014. Further, all previous regulatory instruments issued by CRA or the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (previously known as ictQATAR) related to consumers will be repealed after the completion of a transition period.

