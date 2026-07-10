Enforcement Of Family Court Orders In Dubai: Custody, Visitation And Maintenance

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Enforcing a family court order in Dubai requires more than obtaining a judgment. Whether the order concerns custody, visitation, maintenance, child support, housing, education expenses or other financial obligations, the successful party must follow the applicable execution procedures before the competent court.

The applicable legal position will depend on the personal-status framework applicable to the subject, as well as the position of the parties. Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status abrogates Federal Law No. 28 of 2005. The Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status establishes a separate civil system for non-Muslims for the cases provided for in the law.

The enforcement must also be in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022, including the special provisions for the execution of personal status judgments before the Personal Status Execution Judge, and the rules of evidence under Federal Decree-Law No. 35 of 2022.

Custody, Visitation and Travel Orders

Enforcement of family court orders in Dubai mainly relates to custody arrangements, which decide residence, visitation, travel and parental responsibilities after a divorce.

According to Article 112 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, custody is the care and upbringing of the child without prejudice to the guardian’s rights, and it differs from guardianship over broader affairs. Custody generally ends when the child reaches 18 Gregorian years, but if the child has a mental incapacity or serious illness and the child’s interests require it, custody may continue according to Article 123. The child may decide who they want to live with at the age of 15 under Article 122, unless the court considers that another arrangement would be in the best interests of the child.

Visitation and overnight rights to the non-custodial parent are provided under Article 121. Parents can agree on arrangements, or the court will set a schedule if they don’t. Failure to comply may be enforced compulsorily, and variations agreed by the court may be approved where they are for the benefit of the child.

Pursuant to Article 116 of this Law, the custodial parent may travel with the child outside the

UAE with the written consent of the other parent or the child’s guardian, as the case may be. The court can authorise travel for a total of up to 60 days per year and may require a guarantee for the child’s return. The court has the discretion to permit a longer period if justified by the child’s interests, treatment or necessity. Article 117 deals with the possession of the child’s passport. The guardian may normally hold it, but it has to be handed over to the custodian when it is required for authorised travel. If the guardian unreasonably prevents the passport from being handed over when it is needed, the court may order that the passport remain with the custodian.

Joint and equal custody after divorce is the default position under Article 10 for families covered by Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status. The practical framework for joint custody is provided in the Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023, including arrangements of alternating residence, objections to joint custody, applications to remove one parent from custody and arrangements for travel. During the period of joint custody, neither parent shall travel with the child outside the UAE if the other parent objects unless the court allows the travel and may require the provision of appropriate guarantees for the return of the child.

Maintenance and Financial Support Orders

The financial support orders may include spousal support, child support, housing, medical care, education, and other necessary needs. As per Article 95 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status, Maintenance shall include food, clothing, shelter, medical care and education, assessed in accordance with customary practice. According to Article 96, the court takes into account the financial capacity of the person liable for payment, the circumstances of the person entitled to receive the payment and the current economic situation when determining the amount.

Where the statutory conditions are met, a husband shall be under an obligation to provide maintenance to his wife under a valid marriage contract, even where she has independent financial means. Under Article 103, there are certain circumstances under which a wife may lose her right to maintenance, for example, if she refuses to have marital relations, refuses to move into or remain in the marital home without good and sufficient reason. A claim for past spousal maintenance will not be entertained for a period beyond two years prior to the date of filing.

The court may also grant temporary maintenance to the wife and children while a maintenance claim is pending. Such an order is summarily enforceable by law under Article 100. This can be particularly important where immediate support is required before a final judgment is issued.

Child maintenance is generally the father’s responsibility where the child has no financial means. Under Article 106, maintenance continues for a daughter until she marries or becomes employed, and for a son until he reaches the age at which peers would ordinarily be self-sufficient. It may continue where a son remains in education and is progressing successfully, as determined by the court. Maintenance may also remain payable for an adult child unable to earn due to disability or another reason. A claim for child maintenance relating to a period exceeding one year before the judicial claim will not be heard.

The non-Muslims are governed by Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status. Post-divorce alimony and interim maintenance are calculated based on the civil personal-status framework. In deciding what award is appropriate, the court may consider the length of the marriage, the financial position of the parties, the age of the wife, the contribution made by either of the parties to the dissolution of the marriage, and the financial consequences of the separation.

For effective enforcement, the judgment should clearly state the amount payable, payment frequency and date, responsibility for school, medical and housing expenses, and any outstanding arrears. Clear financial terms help avoid disputes at the execution stage, where a party fails to comply voluntarily.

Execution of Family Court Orders

Family court judgments are executed before the Personal Status Execution Judge under Articles 226 and 227 of the Civil Procedure Law. The judge has exclusive competence over personal-status execution, related disputes, procedural objections and travel-ban orders. Under Article 231, execution generally proceeds after seven days from service of the execution writ. Under Article 233 of the Civil Procedure Law, execution begins when the applicant registers an execution claim and identifies the measures sought. The execution writ must be served on the debtor together with a notice requiring payment or compliance within seven days from the date of service.

Where there is evidence that the debtor may remove or conceal assets, Article 234 permits the Execution Judge, before service of the execution writ, to order precautionary attachment of the debtor’s assets and to conduct enquiries regarding those assets. This may be relevant where there is an indication that the debtor is attempting to transfer funds, conceal property or otherwise undermine the creditor’s ability to recover the judgment debt.

Article 324 also permits a creditor to seek a travel ban where there are serious grounds to fear that the debtor may leave the UAE. Although ordinary civil claims generally require a debt of at least AED 10,000, this threshold does not apply to established maintenance obligations. The personal-status execution judge may also prevent a child from travelling where the requirements of the Personal Status Law are not met. Under Article 325, the travel ban remains in force until the underlying obligation is discharged or until one of the statutory grounds for lifting it is established.

Recognition and Use of Electronic Evidence under UAE Law

Federal Decree-Law No. 35 of 2022 recognises electronic evidence in civil and commercial proceedings. Under Articles 53 to 55, electronic evidence may include electronic records, emails, messages, electronic documents, digital media and other information created, stored or transmitted through information technology, provided that it can be retrieved in a readable form. Such evidence is treated as written evidence under the Law.

Articles 1 and 2 place the burden of proving a claim on the claimant, while Article 10 confirms that evidentiary procedures implemented electronically have the same binding force prescribed by law. In family enforcement proceedings, electronic records such as payment confirmations, bank transfers, salary records, emails and messages may therefore assist in demonstrating non-payment, financial capacity or non-compliance with a court order, subject to their authenticity and reliability.

Conclusion

Enforcing a family court order in Dubai requires a clear understanding of both the substantive rights created by the applicable personal-status regime and the procedural steps required to give effect to those rights. Custody, visitation, travel, maintenance and financial-support orders must be drafted with sufficient clarity to allow the Execution Court to identify the obligation and take appropriate action where voluntary compliance does not occur.

Parties should act promptly where payments are missed, visitation arrangements are obstructed, or there is a risk that a parent may travel with a child or move assets beyond reach. Maintaining reliable records of payments, communications, travel arrangements and financial circumstances can be critical at the enforcement stage.

The UAE’s current legal framework provides a range of mechanisms to protect family-related rights after judgment, including execution proceedings, attachment measures, travel restrictions and the use of electronic evidence. However, the appropriate remedy will depend on the specific terms of the judgment, the applicable personal-status law and the circumstances of the parties and child involved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.