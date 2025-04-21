ARTICLE
21 April 2025

Cyprus Digital Nomads: Applications Now Open

PL
Patrikios Legal

Contributor

Cyprus Immigration
Stella Strati
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Cyprus migration department has announced that it once again accepts applications for residence permits through the Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa scheme.

The Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa Scheme allows non-EU and non-EEA individuals to live temporarily in Cyprus while working for a foreign employer or offering services to clients abroad.

The goal is to boost Cyprus as a hub for electronic services and strengthen its business ecosystem, supporting the country's economic development.

Who Can Apply?

  • Non-EU/EEA nationals who work remotely.
  • Employees of companies registered abroad or self-employed professionals with overseas clients.
  • Applicants must show a stable net income of at least €3,500 per month (after tax and contributions).

Key Benefits:

  • Residence in Cyprus for one year, with a possible renewal for up to two more years.
  • Family members can join (without the right to work in Cyprus).
  • If living in Cyprus for over 183 days in a tax year, and not a tax resident elsewhere, individuals become tax residents of Cyprus.
  • The perks of living in a sunny island, with a high quality of life and a vigorous business environment!

The maximum number of permits is capped at 500.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stella Strati
Stella Strati
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
