Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa Scheme Reopens In 2025

As of March 2025, Cyprus has officially reopened applications for its Digital Nomad Visa Scheme, a perfect opportunity for remote workers from outside the EU and EEA to live and work in one of Europe's most beautiful countries, all while staying professionally connected to the world.

What Is the Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa?

The Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa allows non-EU/EEA nationals who work remotely using telecommunications technology to reside temporarily in Cyprus for up to one year, with the option to renew for additional two years. Eligible applicants may be:

Employees of companies registered abroad who can work independently of location; or

Self-employed individuals offering services remotely to clients located outside of Cyprus.

Main Requirements

To qualify, applicants must:

Be able to perform work remotely using telecommunications technology;

Be employed by a non-Cypriot company or be self-employed with international clients;

Demonstrate a stable monthly net income of at least €3,500 (after deductions for taxes and contributions).

Who Is It For?

This visa is designed for professionals looking both freedom and focus. It's perfect for:

Freelance creatives (writers, designers, developers);

(writers, designers, developers); Remote tech professionals (software engineers, product managers, IT consultants);

(software engineers, product managers, IT consultants); Online entrepreneurs (e-commerce owners, digital marketers, course creators);

(e-commerce owners, digital marketers, course creators); Business consultants working with global clients;

working with global clients; Financial analysts or advisors serving overseas firms.

Why Choose This?

Besides its 340 days of sunshine, the Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa holders enjoy several advantages:

Right of residence in Cyprus for one year, renewable for one more year;

renewable for one more year; Residence rights for family members (spouse/partner and minor children), without the right to work or engage in economic activity in Cyprus;

(spouse/partner and minor children), without the right to work or engage in economic activity in Cyprus; Potential to become a Cyprus tax resident if residing in the Republic for over 183 days per tax year, provided they are not tax residents in any other country;

if residing in the Republic for over 183 days per tax year, provided they are not tax residents in any other country; Access to the 50% income tax exemption on employment income (for new residents with annual earnings over €55,000).

What Happens to the Rest of the Family?

Family members can accompany the Digital Nomad under the same residency conditions;

They cannot work or carry out business activities in Cyprus;

in Cyprus; Eligible family members include a spouse or civil partner and minor children;

They must also apply for a temporary residence permit.

Imagine your kids attending top-rated international schools while you work remotely under the sun.

Q&A: Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa

Q: Do I need to pay taxes in Cyprus?

A: If you reside in Cyprus for over 183 days per year, and you're not considered a tax resident elsewhere, you may become a Cyprus tax resident. That could give you access to the 50% income tax exemption.

Q: Can my spouse work in Cyprus too?

A: No, family members under this visa can reside in Cyprus but are not permitted to work or engage in business activities.

Q: What kind of proof of income is needed?

A: You'll need to show evidence of a monthly net income of at least €3,500, such as bank statements, contracts, or tax returns.

Q: Is this visa renewable?

A: Yes, the visa is initially valid for one year, with the option to renew for an additional two years, if you continue to meet the requirements.

The Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa Scheme offers the opportunity to remote professionals from non-EU/EEA countries to live and work in Cyprus, a member of the European Union, and create a unique lifestyle that helps them thrive both professionally and personally.

