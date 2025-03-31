Cyprus Digital Nomads Scheme Re-Activated

In a press release on 26 March 2025, the Migration Department of the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection announced that it has resumed accepting applications for residence permits under the "Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa" scheme.

The "Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa" scheme allows nationals from non-EU and non-EEA countries, who can work remotely using telecommunications technology, to reside temporarily in Cyprus while working for an employer registered abroad or providing services to companies or clients located outside Cyprus.

Who can benefit

Non-EU or non-EEA nationals who –

Can perform work remotely through telecommunications technology;

Are employed in a company registered abroad, for which they can work location-independently, or are self-employed offering services remotely for clients located abroad;

Can prove that they have stable and sufficient monthly net income of at least EUR 3500 (after the deduction of contributions and taxes).

What are the benefits

Individuals that are granted with a Digital Nomad residence permit will benefit from the following:

Right of residence for a year in Cyprus, with a possibility of renewal for further two years.

Right of residence for family members, for the same period as the Digital Nomad, without the right to be employed of perform economic activity in Cyprus.

If they reside in the Republic for one of more periods that in total exceed 183 days within the same tax year, then they are considered tax residents of Cyprus, provided they are not tax residents in any other country.

