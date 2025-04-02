Cyprus Re-Opens Applications For Digital Nomads Under The Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa Scheme

The Cyprus Migration Department has announced the re-launch of the application submission of Digital Nomads under the Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa scheme on March 24, 2025.

The Cyprus Migration Department has announced the re-launch of the application submission of Digital Nomads under the Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa scheme on March 24, 2025. The “Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa” Scheme allows non-EU or non-EEA nationals who can perform their work remotely using telecommunications technology, to live temporarily in Cyprus and work for an employer registered abroad or perform work remotely through technology for companies or for their clients that are located abroad.

The Scheme's goal is to strengthen Cyprus as a center for the provision of electronic services, where the attraction of digital nomads will contribute to the development of the business ecosystem and consequently to the economic development of the country.

Nomad Visa is applicable for those:

Who can perform work remotely through telecommunications technology;

Who are employed in a company registered abroad, for which they can work location-independently, or are self-employed offering services remotely for clients located abroad;

Who can prove that they have a stable and sufficient monthly net income of at least €3500 (after the deduction of contributions and taxes). It is important for the applicant to be able to provide proof of salary payment showing the net income and detailed bank statements of the last 6 months that prove the existence of a stable and satisfactory income outside the Republic;

Who can provide a Title Deed or Rental Agreement of a property in Cyprus.

What are the advantages of the particular Scheme?

Digital Nomads have the right for an annual residency permit in Cyprus, renewable for an additional two years;

Digital Nomads are considered tax residents of Cyprus, provided that they are not tax residents in any other country, if they reside in the Republic for one of more periods that in total exceed 183 days within the same tax year.

Family Members of the Digital Nomads

Family members of the Digital Nomad can live in Cyprus for the same duration as the Digital Nomad, but they are not permitted to work or engage in any economic activities in Cyprus;

Family members include the spouse/ partner in a civil union and minor children;

Family members also need to obtain a temporary residence permit.

The applicant must submit the appropriate application along with the necessary documents, to the Cyprus Migration Department within three months of their arrival, in order to obtain a temporary residence permit.

In summary, the reinstatement of the Digital Nomad Visa Scheme presents a valuable opportunity for remote professionals in search of a lively and scenic location to live and work in Cyprus. Additionally, the Digital Nomad Visa Scheme will foster the growth of the business environment and, in turn, promote the country's economic advancement.

