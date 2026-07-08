Relocating from Malta to Cyprus is a different kind of move. Most relocation guides speak to people leaving a high-tax home country they never really chose. This is not that. If you are reading this, you almost certainly chose Malta deliberately, whether you arrived through the iGaming or digital sector, came as a non-dom looking for a clean EU base after the UK abolished its regime, moved on the TRP or GRP, or simply built a life there over the years.

What brings people to Cyprus is usually not that Malta failed them. It is that the gap between what Malta offers in theory and what it requires in practice has widened. Remittance tracking that demands monthly discipline. Substance requirements on the corporate refund that have changed the cost of maintaining it. And for those there the longest, a domicile-of-choice question running in the background that most advisers do not raise until it matters.

Cyprus shows that a favourable tax position does not have to cost you comfort or peace of mind. The Non-Dom exemption on pidends and interest simply applies. The 60-day rule is built for people who live internationally. The corporate rate is 15%, with nothing to engineer or defend. Whichever profile brought you here, this guide covers the move in full.

For inpiduals relocating from Malta, Cyprus offers a materially cleaner tax structure, full EU membership, an English-speaking common law environment and a lifestyle that requires no compromise. The practical advantages include:

15% corporate tax rate, one of the lowest in the European Union

0% tax on pidends and interest for qualifying Non-Dom residents for an initial 17 years, with optional extensions introduced by the 2026 reform

0% capital gains tax on the disposal of shares and securities, subject to the limited exception for shares in companies holding Cyprus immovable property at 20% or more of share value

No inheritance tax, at any level, on any asset

Foreign pensions may be taxed at a flat 5% rate on the portion exceeding €5,000 per year

Full free movement for Maltese nationals and other EU citizens: no visa, no permit application beyond the standard Yellow Slip registration

An English common law legal system, English-speaking professionals across law, banking and business, and direct flights to Malta

Around 300 days of sunshine, low violent crime, international schools, and a growing professional community across Limassol, Nicosia, Paphos and Larnaca

The tax difference between Malta and Cyprus is most visible not in the headline rates but in how simply Cyprus delivers its advantages.

Area Cyprus 2026 Malta 2026 Corporate income tax 15% 35% headline; effective ~5% via 6/7 shareholder refund (2026: genuine substance required) Personal income tax Progressive; first €22,000 tax-free; top rate 35% above €72,000 Progressive; top rate 35% above €60,000 pidends (Non-Dom inpiduals) 0% SDC; 2.65% GESY may apply up to the €180,000 cap (max €4,770/year). Structural exemption, no remittance tracking Taxable only if remitted to Malta; €5,000 minimum annual tax if foreign income exceeds €35,000; careful account segregation required Interest (Non-Dom inpiduals) 0% SDC; 2.65% GESY may apply, subject to the €180,000 cap Taxable if remitted to Malta; same remittance-basis rules apply Capital gains on local assets 20% on property-rich company shares Progressive income tax rates on Maltese assets Tax residency trigger 183-day rule or revised 60-day rule 183-day rule or ordinary residence (factual/intent test)

Both Malta and Cyprus are Mediterranean, English-speaking EU islands with common law systems and strong international communities. For many people relocating from Malta, Cyprus does not feel foreign. It feels familiar, with more space.

Cyprus is considerably larger, with more geographic persity: the Troodos mountain range, several distinct cities each with their own character, and a coastline of over 600 kilometres. International schools are well established across all four main cities. The cost of living is generally lower than Malta, particularly for property, and the rental market is less compressed.

The iGaming, fintech and digital sectors have a significant and growing presence in Limassol in particular, so the professional and social infrastructure for people moving from Malta already exists. The overlap between the two expatriate communities is considerable. For families, the combination of safety, schooling, outdoor lifestyle and EU legal certainty makes Cyprus one of the most genuinely liveable jurisdictions in the European Union.

A successful relocation from Malta to Cyprus must be planned in phases and in the correct order. Unlike jurisdictions where breaking tax residence is mainly a matter of day counting, Malta's ordinary residence test is factual and can be slow to break. The sequence matters as much as the inpidual steps.

Phase 1: Pre-relocation Malta tax review

Malta tax residency analysis under the ordinary residence test

Domicile-of-choice risk assessment, critical for longer-term Malta residents

Review of Maltese company structures and the 6/7 refund mechanism

Notification planning for the Malta Commissioner for Revenue

Phase 2: Preparation before departure

Secure Cyprus housing

Maltese practical deregistrations: VAT, social security, Identità, Jobsplus

Preparation of Yellow Slip (MEU1) documents

Cyprus company incorporation and banking preparation where applicable

Phase 3: Arrival and Cyprus registration

Arrival in Cyprus and settlement of accommodation

Yellow Slip (MEU1) application

Cyprus Tax Identification Number

Cyprus tax residency and Non-Dom status application under the 183-day or 60-day rule

Cyprus company structuring review

Phase 4: Ongoing compliance

Ongoing compliance in both Malta and Cyprus

Maltese nationals and other EU citizens apply for the Yellow Slip, not the Pink Slip. Third-country nationals resident in Malta must assess the appropriate Cyprus immigration route separately.

Leaving Malta is not simply a matter of packing and departing. Malta's tax residency rules are factual and can extend well beyond the date of physical departure if the correct steps are not taken. A structured pre-departure review is essential.

Maltese tax residency

Malta determines tax residence under two alternative tests: the 183-day rule and the ordinary residence test. An inpidual is Malta tax resident if they satisfy either.

Under Malta guidance, an inpidual present in Malta for more than 183 days in a particular year is generally treated as Malta tax resident for that year. Separately, a person who comes to Malta to establish residence may become resident from arrival, depending on the facts.

The ordinary residence test is the more important rule for anyone relocating. Even if you spend fewer than 183 days in Malta, you remain ordinarily resident if Malta is your settled place of living and any absences are short and temporary. The test looks at the totality of your connections: physical presence, permanence of home, family, business activity, and the overall pattern of your life.

For long-term Malta residents, the ordinary residence test is considerably harder to break than a simple day count. Moving your family, closing or restructuring your Maltese business activities, ending your Maltese accommodation, and establishing a genuine life in Cyprus are all required. Breaking the factual connection is as important as counting days.

A further risk for long-term Malta residents is the domicile-of-choice question. If you have lived in Malta for a significant period with deep personal, professional and property ties, you may have acquired a Maltese domicile of choice. That converts your position from remittance basis to worldwide taxation and must be assessed before departure, not after.

Malta exit tax considerations

For Malta non-doms, the position is more nuanced. Because Malta generally does not tax foreign capital gains of resident non-domiciled inpiduals even if remitted, a Spain-style personal exit tax issue will often not arise for foreign assets. However, Maltese-source assets, company migration, deemed transfers and any assets within the scope of Maltese tax require a specific assessment before departure.

Notifying the Malta Commissioner for Revenue

There is no single standardised departure form for inpiduals in Malta, but the following steps are required:

Notify the Malta Tax and Customs Administration (MTCA) of your change of address and residency status in writing

File your final Maltese income tax return for the departure year, correctly reflecting your non-residence status for the portion of the year after departure

Request a Malta Tax Residency Deregistration Certificate from the Commissioner for Revenue before departure. This serves as official proof that you have ceased to be a Malta tax resident and may be required by the Cyprus tax authorities or for treaty purposes

If registered for VAT, complete formal VAT deregistration through the MTCA online system

Maltese practical deregistration steps

Several practical deregistrations must be completed before or shortly after departure:

Deregister from Social Security; self-employed inpiduals must notify the Department of Social Security of business closure and relocation abroad via the online form at socialsecurity.gov.mt

Notify Jobsplus of the termination of self-employment through the Jobsplus portal

Complete the Identità property deregistration; non-Maltese nationals should submit the De-Registration of Address Form by email to landlords.identita@gov.mt

Deregister from the Electoral Register and notify the Health Department, where applicable

Cancel or update utility accounts with ARMS (Automated Revenue Management Services)

Notify your Maltese bank and investment accounts of your change of address and residency status

Cancel or redirect cable, telephone and internet services with at least 30 days' written notice

If retaining and letting Maltese property, ensure compliance with the non-resident rental income rules and the Private Residential Leases Act registration requirements

For Malta Business Registry entities: if closing a Maltese company, complete formal dissolution

Residency permit and accommodation

Maltese nationals and other EU citizens resident in Malta are entitled to apply for the EU Registration Certificate, the Yellow Slip, on arrival in Cyprus. Third-country nationals resident in Malta should assess the relevant Cyprus immigration permission separately. This is not an immigration hurdle; it is a straightforward registration that confirms the right of residence already held under EU free movement law, and it should be treated as a first priority.

The application must be submitted within four months from the date of entry into Cyprus where the EU citizen intends to remain for more than three months. The Yellow Slip is required for:

Legal residence in Cyprus

Cyprus tax registration

Social insurance registration

Banking

School registration

Utility setup

Long-term relocation evidence

Typical documents include a passport or national ID card, proof of Cyprus address, evidence of employment, self-employment or business activity, sufficient financial resources where applicable, and basic health insurance. Specific requirements vary by category of applicant.

Obtain a Cyprus Tax Identification Number

After arrival and residence registration, obtain a Cyprus Tax Identification Number (TIN). This is required for Cyprus tax registration, filings, Non-Dom status, employment, company director arrangements and all other tax matters in Cyprus.

Register as a Cyprus tax resident

Cyprus tax residence for inpiduals can be achieved under either the 183-day rule or the revised 60-day rule.

Under the 183-day rule, an inpidual is Cyprus tax resident if they spend more than 183 days in Cyprus during the relevant calendar year. No additional conditions apply beyond the day count.

From 2026, the 60-day rule has been revised. The previous condition requiring the inpidual not to be tax resident in any other jurisdiction has been removed. The other conditions remain. To qualify, the inpidual must generally:

Spend at least 60 days in Cyprus during the tax year

Not spend more than 183 days in any single other country during the same tax year

Carry on business in Cyprus, be employed in Cyprus, or hold an office such as director in a Cyprus tax resident company

Maintain a permanent residential property in Cyprus, owned or rented

Ensure the Cyprus business, employment or office is not terminated during the tax year

The revised 60-day rule is particularly useful for Malta movers. Because Malta's ordinary residence test is factual and can take time to break, the removal of the "no other tax residence" condition means Cyprus tax residence can be established even while Malta still regards you as ordinarily resident. Where dual residence arises, the tie-breaker provisions of the Cyprus–Malta Double Tax Treaty (in force since 1994) allocate taxing rights, so treaty analysis and coordination with advisers in both countries is essential.

Day counting rules

For Cyprus tax residency, day counting must be tracked carefully:

The day of arrival in Cyprus counts as a day in Cyprus

The day of departure from Cyprus counts as a day outside Cyprus

Arrival and departure on the same day counts as a Cyprus day

Departure and return on the same day counts as a day outside Cyprus

Keep proper travel records: flight tickets, boarding passes, passport stamps where applicable, calendar records and accommodation evidence. This is particularly important in the first year of the transition.

The Cyprus Non-Dom regime is one of the primary reasons Malta residents choose Cyprus over other EU jurisdictions. For a Malta non-dom already managing a remittance-basis position, the contrast is immediate.

A Cyprus tax resident who is not domiciled in Cyprus is exempt from Special Defence Contribution (SDC) on pidend and interest income. For qualifying Cyprus Non-Dom inpiduals:

pidends are generally not subject to Cyprus income tax

pidends are exempt from SDC

Interest is exempt from SDC

Rental income is, from 1 January 2026, also exempt from SDC (it remains subject to income tax)

GESY may apply at 2.65%, subject to the annual income cap of €180,000, giving a maximum annual GESY exposure on such income of €4,770

The critical difference from the Maltese non-dom regime is structural. In Malta, the exemption is remittance-dependent; you must track what enters the country and manage your accounts accordingly. In Cyprus, the SDC exemption applies regardless of where income is remitted. There is no monthly discipline required and no minimum tax exposure triggered by the level of your foreign income. The exemption simply applies.

Duration of Non-Dom status

The standard Non-Dom benefit period is 17 years from the date the inpidual becomes Cyprus tax resident. After 17 years of Cyprus tax residency in the last 20 years, the inpidual is deemed to acquire Cyprus domicile and the SDC exemption ceases under the default position.

The 2026 reform introduced an optional extension mechanism:

A non-domiciled inpidual whose domicile of origin is outside Cyprus may elect to extend the SDC exemption for a further five-year period by paying a lump sum of €250,000 covering the full period

This election may be made twice consecutively, providing up to ten additional years of SDC-exempt status, a maximum benefit window of up to 27 years

Separately, an inpidual who has become deemed-domiciled may elect, on an annual basis, to pay a fixed SDC of €50,000 regardless of actual pidend and interest income

For Malta movers with long-term wealth-structuring horizons, the fixed 17-year clock with an extension option is a significant planning advantage over Malta's open-ended but uncertain domicile position.

From 2026, Cyprus increased the tax-free threshold for inpiduals from €19,500 to €22,000 and revised the personal income tax bands.

Chargeable income Cyprus tax rate 2026 €0 – €22,000 0% €22,001 – €32,000 20% €32,001 – €42,000 25% €42,001 – €72,000 30% Over €72,000 35%

For Non-Dom inpiduals, pidend income carries no SDC and is not subject to income tax. This makes Cyprus particularly attractive for shareholders and business owners who combine a moderate director's salary with pidend distributions from a Cyprus company.

Many Malta residents moving to Cyprus also consider setting up a Cyprus private limited liability company. A Cyprus company may be useful for:

International consulting

Holding participations

E-commerce, SaaS and digital businesses

iGaming and fintech operations

IP exploitation under the Cyprus IP Box regime

Investment holding and group structuring

Invoicing clients internationally

Employing the founder or key team members in Cyprus

From 2026, Cyprus companies are subject to 15% corporate income tax. Companies incorporated under Cyprus law are generally treated as Cyprus tax resident. There is no refund mechanism to engineer and no post-filing reclaim process to manage. The rate is fixed and final.

Company incorporation requirements

A Cyprus company is incorporated through the Registrar of Companies. The key documents are the Memorandum and Articles of Association, the statutory declaration (HE1), the registered office form (HE2) and the director and secretary form (HE3). A typical setup includes:

Name approval

Drafting Memorandum and Articles

Appointment of director(s) and secretary

Registered office address

Shareholder structure

UBO registration

Tax registration

Bank or EMI account

Accounting and bookkeeping setup

VAT registration if required

Payroll registration if employees are hired

Substance and management in Cyprus

A Cyprus company must not be a paper structure. For tax and banking purposes, it should reflect genuine management and control in Cyprus. This matters particularly for Malta movers, who are already familiar with the substance requirements that have been tightening in Malta. Substance may include:

Cyprus-resident director or board majority

Board meetings held in Cyprus

Strategic decisions taken in Cyprus

Cyprus registered office and proper accounting records

Cyprus bank or EMI account

Local service providers

Employment or director remuneration where appropriate

Contracts signed and managed from Cyprus

Evidence that Malta is no longer the effective place of management

If the business continues to be effectively managed from Malta, the Maltese tax authorities may challenge the structure under domestic law and the Cyprus–Malta Double Tax Treaty tie-breaker rules. Substance in Cyprus must be genuine, not cosmetic.

VAT registration

Cyprus VAT registration is generally required where taxable supplies exceed €15,600 in any rolling 12-month period. The standard Cyprus VAT rate is 19%. For companies providing services across the EU, additional VAT, VIES and reverse-charge rules may need to be considered.

Timing Action 3–6 months before moving Malta tax residency and domicile review; exit tax assessment for any Maltese company structures; decide whether Cyprus company incorporation is needed 2–4 months before moving Secure Cyprus housing; begin severing Maltese factual ties; notify the Malta Commissioner for Revenue of intention to depart; request the Malta Tax Residency Deregistration Certificate 1–2 months before moving Complete Maltese deregistrations: VAT, social security, Identità, Jobsplus; prepare Cyprus company incorporation and banking documents where applicable; settle all outstanding Maltese tax liabilities Immediately on arrival in Cyprus Settle accommodation; collect documents; prepare and submit the Yellow Slip (MEU1) application as early as possible During the Cyprus tax year Track days for the 183-day or 60-day tax residency Once Cyprus tax position is established Apply for Cyprus tax registration and Non-Dom status Ongoing Maintain compliance, accounting, tax filings, payroll, VAT and substance in Cyprus

The most common mistakes are: