26 February 2025

Wish For The Stars - 10th Anniversary!

✨ 2024 Wish for the Stars Charity Event: A Decade of Making Wishes Coming True ✨

The 10th anniversary of the Wish for the Stars charity event, titled It's Showtime, concluded on 23 November 2024 with resounding success, raising an impressive EUR 115,000 in support of the One Dream One Wish Association. The funds will aid children battling cancer and related illnesses, embodying the spirit of compassion and solidarity.

The Wish for the Stars event is co-organised by Patrikios Legal, Yiallourides & Partners Ltd, VISTRA, Amicorp Group, Character Acting Studio by Niovi Spyridaki, and Dance School Maria Messis, supported by other local companies, and what sets this event apart is its vibrant celebration of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), with members from the participating companies—and beyond—stepping into the spotlight. Singing, dancing, and performing, they brought an unforgettable show to life, all in the name of charity.

The evening was a testament to the power of teamwork, creativity, and the shared commitment to making a difference. As the curtain closes on this year's success, the organizers and participants alike are already looking forward to next year's event.

Until then, thank you for your support and see you in 2025! 💃 🕺

