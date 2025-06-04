Business Support Center (BSC) – A One-stop-shop For All Investors

Finally, the Business Support Centre (BSC) started its operations on the 26th of May 2025, as recently announced by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides.

As emphasized by the President, BSC constitutes an important tool for facilitating business activity and enhancing the country's competitiveness, with this significant step in an ongoing effort to build a Cyprus with less bureaucracy and better service, focused on the needs of businesses and investors.

BSC will serve as the central point of contact between investors — both Cypriot and foreign — and the government for information and investment licensing matters. All the licensing-related services from the relevant ministries will be consolidated at the BSC, enabling faster evaluation of applications.

The decision to establish BSC was approved by the Council of Ministers on March 12, and, as highlighted, it aims to address a fundamental need of the business community, while boosting competitiveness and economic development.

The BSC will be the first point of contact for both local and foreign investors who wish to start or expand their business activities in Cyprus. Its mission is to provide:

Accurate and timely information on licensing and business activity procedures.

Personalized guidance for the creation, operation, and development of businesses.

Investment facilitation through faster processing of applications and reduced bureaucracy.

The BSC represents a collaboration of key services for greater efficiency, as it will operate as a joint service entity, consisting of:

The Strategic Developments Sector (SDS) of the Department of Town Planning and Housing (TPH)

The Business Facilitation Unit (BFU) of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry

A liaison with Invest Cyprus, with an appointed officer ensuring direct communication with the national investment promotion agency.

"This collaboration strengthens transparency, reduces bureaucracy, and accelerates the implementation of investments, offering businesses a unified service point," the Presidency stated.

At the same time, it was noted that leveraging the experience and expertise of the competent bodies creates new synergies that lead to better coordination and improved productivity — benefiting both the business community and the wider economy.

With the establishment of the BSC, the Government is taking yet another decisive step toward attracting investment, supporting entrepreneurship, and creating a modern, business-friendly development environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.