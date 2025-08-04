ARTICLE
4 August 2025

10.1 – Luke Hili Meets Nikhil Patil (Podcast)

GA
Ganado Advocates

Contributor

Ganado Advocates is a leading commercial law firm with a particular focus on the corporate, financial services and maritime/aviation sectors, predominantly servicing international clients doing business through Malta.
Malta Corporate/Commercial Law
Luke Hili
What would happen if a key player in Malta's digital evolution suddenly disappeared? In this episode, Ganado's Luke Hili and Nikhil Patil, GO's Chief Executive, explore the powerful impact of digital transformation on the island and how it intersects with the urgent need for climate action. From pushing forward a green economy to redefining ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) values, they discuss the bold steps GO is taking to reduce carbon emissions and invest in future-ready infrastructure for the Maltese Islands.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Luke Hili
Luke Hili
