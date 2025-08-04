10.1 – Luke Hili Meets Nikhil Patil (Podcast)

What would happen if a key player in Malta's digital evolution suddenly disappeared? In this episode, Ganado's Luke Hili and Nikhil Patil, GO's Chief Executive, explore the powerful impact of digital transformation on the island and how it intersects with the urgent need for climate action. From pushing forward a green economy to redefining ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) values, they discuss the bold steps GO is taking to reduce carbon emissions and invest in future-ready infrastructure for the Maltese Islands.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.