13 August 2025

10.2 – Paul Falzon Meets Kenneth Farrugia (Podcast)

Malta Corporate/Commercial Law
Paul Falzon
One of Malta's three largest banks, Bank of Valletta makes it a point to anchor itself within the community, providing customers with support to shift into the greener economy. In this episode, Paul Falzon, Senior Regulatory Advisor with Ganado Advocates, sits down with the CEO of Bank of Valletta, Kenneth Farrugia, to discuss the reason they were drawn to the ESG Alliance, the incentives proposed in their company, and how to contribute to the wellbeing of society through ESG proposals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Paul Falzon
