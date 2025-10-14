ARTICLE
14 October 2025

Trust And Jurisdiction Clause: The (Very Concrete) Limits Of Freedom Of Choice

WP
WH Partners

Contributor

WH Partners logo
We are a law firm with a strong focus on assisting businesses fuelling the digital economy and not only in the territories we operate in. We have offices in Malta, Italy, Romania, and we operate Czech, Polish and UAE desks, as well as having a worldwide network of correspondent firms. We have a well-established practice advising clients on (in no particular order) fintech, gaming & gambling, corporate, M&A, tax, dispute resolution, corporate finance, intellectual property, data privacy and personal data processing, consumer protection & advertising, real estate, employment & immigration matters, sports, technology & media, competition & state aid. Our firm and several of our lawyers are highly ranked by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000 and Who’s Who Legal.
Explore Firm Details
The Hague Convention of 1 July 1985 establishes that the law chosen in the trust deed governs the validity of the trust, its interpretation, its effects, and the administration of the trust.
Italy Corporate/Commercial Law
WH Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
WH Partners are most popular:
  • within Immigration, Accounting and Audit and Strategy topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Chemicals industries

The Hague Convention of 1 July 1985 establishes that the law chosen in the trust deed governs the validity of the trust, its interpretation, its effects, and the administration of the trust.

The question of creditor protection with respect to assets segregated in a trust has reached the Supreme Court of Cassation. According to the trust regulations – drawn up in accordance with Jersey law – the Royal Court had exclusive jurisdiction over all matters concerning the trust, with the consequent preclusion of Italian courts from assessing its validity or effectiveness.

The Joint Sections of the Supreme Court, in Order No. 26471 of 1 October 2025, ruled otherwise.

The reservation of jurisdiction applies between the settlor, trustee, and beneficiaries, but is not enforceable against third parties acting to protect their credit rights against the trust.

The Court refers to Article 15 of the Hague Convention (1 July 1985), which expressly protects creditors and third parties acting in good faith: enforceability against third parties is established by national law, not by the law chosen by the settlor. The rules protecting the settlor's creditors – such as Article 2901 of the Civil Code on revocation – cannot be circumvented by the trust regulations through a "tailor-made" jurisdiction clause.

A clear principle for those involved in asset planning: the freedom to set up a trust in Italy governed by foreign law cannot prevent Italian law from applying to contributions to the trust with regard to creditors' initiatives. The trust remains subject to Italian law when it pursues evasive or fraudulent purposes.

Trust estero e riserva di giurisdizione: i limiti (molto concreti) della libertà di scelta

Download PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
WH Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More