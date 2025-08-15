One Stage, Two Voices, One Shared Journey.

"Join us a father–son duo of lawyers for a conversation about the best and worst experiences in transition from the senior to the new generation."

Andrew Demetriou and Theo Demetriou take the stage at Inspire 2025 for a candid, honest and, possibly, humorous conversation on what it really takes to navigate transition across generations in a leading law firm that has an "open door" policy on partnership admissions.

"There's no perfect moment for succession. There's only the moment when the past, the present, and the future sit at the same table or rather... step onto the same stage."

INSPIRE 2025 THE A-Z OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP

About:

In a world that changes faster than ever, where uncertainty is the only certainty, and where bold visionaries shape tomorrow's reality – Cyprus rises as a hub of opportunity, innovation, and entrepreneurial excellence.

On the 25th and 26th of September 2025, the heart of Nicosia will pulse with energy, ideas, ambition, and celebration. Makarios Avenue and its surrounding spaces will be transformed into a vibrant living lab of entrepreneurial culture, where creativity meets business, and experience meets aspiration.

This is not just a festival. It's a two-day immersive journey into the stories, strategies, setbacks, and successes that shape the world of business – from start-up grit to boardroom leadership, from local family businesses to global industry titans.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.