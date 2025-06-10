Notice Of Creditors' Meeting From The Liquidator Of FBME Bank Limited (The "Branch") In Cyprus

On the 28th of March 2024, Mr. Petros Ioannides who has been appointed as liquidator (the "Liquidator") of the Βranch, has notified that in accordance with Article 234(2) of the Companies Law Cap.113, pursuant to the order of the Nicosia District Court dated 29th of June 2023 in App. No 123/2019 (the "Court Order"), convenes a General Meeting of the creditors of the Branch.

This meeting will take place at the premises of the Branch, on Tuesday, 29th of April 2025 at 3:00 p.m.

Agenda of the General Meeting:

Briefing of the creditors of the Branch regarding the progress of the liquidation, the actions taken by the Liquidator from the date of his appointment up until the date of the General Meeting and other matters relating to the liquidation process. Election of the Inspection Committee pursuant to the relevant provisions of the law and the provisions of the Liquidation Framework Agreement signed between the Central Bank of Cyprus and the Deposit Insurance Board of the United Republic of Tanzania on the 12th of December 2022 (the "LFA"), as approved by the District Court of Nicosia with the Court Order.

Creditors whose claims have been or will be submitted by 31st of March 2025, will be eligible to attend the General Meeting.

Creditors whose claims have been or will be wholly or partially verified by the Liquidator until the General Meeting will be eligible to vote, either in person or by proxy.

Creditors whose claims will not be verified until the date of the General Meeting, may also be eligible to vote at the said meeting subject to the Liquidator's absolute discretion and/or on such terms as imposed by the Liquidator and the applicable provisions of the Cypriot laws.

Any decision of the Liquidator for the eligibility of voting at the General Meeting will be communicated either prior or at the General Meeting.

All claims shall remain subject to the submission of any further or pending supporting documentation pursuant to the Guidelines as published at the website of the liquidation https://fbmeliquidation.com.

Creditors are hereby notified to submit all supporting documentation at the premises of the Branch no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday 11th April 2025.

Creditors who have not already appointed an authorized representative via a Power of Attorney may appoint a representative ("proxy") to attend on their behalf.

All eligible creditors who wish to attend and/or vote at the General Meeting, either in person or by proxy, are requested to: