Cyprus Registrar Of Companies Goes Fully Digital: What You Need To Know

Since the Companies (Amendment) Law introduced by Decree No. 2 of 2025, Cyprus's Registrar of Companies has fully embraced digital modernization. The e-filing platform now covers everything from name approval and UBO registration to requests for certified copies and name searches. Online forms can be uploaded, no paper or physical presence required. The system issues certified documents such as incorporation certificates, good-standing certificates, director/shareholder details, and registered office certificates, all featuring verifiable authenticity codes.

A key time-saving innovation is the introduction of digital certification with e-stamps. Certificates are now issued electronically within 24 hours, eliminating the need for physical queues and in-person delays. These electronically issued documents are verifiable through the Registrar of Companies' website for 90 days and can be digitally translated upon request. This streamlined process significantly reduces administrative workload and enables remote operations.

Looking ahead, the Registrar of Companies aims to complete its full digital transformation by August 2026. This is part of Cyprus's Recovery & Resilience Plan, which allocates significant EU funding for digital reforms and modernization initiatives. Public consultation on Decree No. 2 of 2025 is open until 15 August 2025. Businesses are encouraged to use the e-consultation portal, attend upcoming webinars, and provide feedback to fine-tune the rollout.

