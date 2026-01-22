The article "Cyprus's EU Presidency in 2026 offers a unique opportunity" by Elias Neocleous, Managing Partner of ELIAS NEOCLEOUS & CO LLC, highlights that 2026 will be a pivotal year for the Republic of Cyprus, as assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union will substantially elevate the country's institutional and political role within Europe.

The article "Cyprus's EU Presidency in 2026 offers a unique opportunity" by Elias Neocleous, Managing Partner of ELIAS NEOCLEOUS & CO LLC, highlights that 2026 will be a pivotal year for the Republic of Cyprus, as assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union will substantially elevate the country's institutional and political role within Europe.

The author notes that, in an unstable international environment, Cyprus needs institutional stability, strategic consistency, and comprehensive policies to manage both domestic challenges and international developments.

Focus is placed on the importance of the rule of law, predictability in the administration of justice, and strengthening trust in the country; factors that reinforce Cyprus's position as a regional investment hub. At the same time, Cyprus's credit rating upgrade by international agencies, which enhances the economy's international image, is highlighted as a significant advantage.

The author also refers to the services sector, and especially the legal profession, which must respond to stricter regulatory requirements and the need for digitalisation, while maintaining high standards of compliance and quality.

Finally, the article points out that the 2026 Presidency is not only a challenge but also an opportunity for Cyprus to showcase its geostrategic value, strengthen its international standing, and lay the foundations for a model of sustainable, resilient, and competitive growth that will serve as a stable platform for the country's overall long-term trajectory.

To read the full article, please visit " Phileleftheros – 2026 Collective Issue: 2026 Year of Europe."

