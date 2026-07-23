Commercial Litigation: Cyprus

Cyprus has established a comprehensive framework for commercial litigation and dispute resolution, featuring newly reformed civil procedure rules, specialized courts, and robust interim remedies. The jurisdiction offers sophisticated enforcement mechanisms for both domestic and foreign judgments, while maintaining strong arbitration infrastructure aligned with international standards.

With one of the top ranked teams on the island, comprising of dedicated specialised and experienced lawyers, arbitrators, mediators and legal consultants (including former judges), we are engaged in remaining at the forefront of legislative trends, and providing prompt and fully coordinated legal advice, to any client, on most areas of law.

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1. Describe the structure and organisation of local courts with jurisdiction over commercial claims.

All commercial claims are currently initiated in one of the five District Courts, located in Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos, Larnaca and Famagusta. Each District Court comprises three ranks of judges, District Judges, Senior District Judges and Presidents of the District Court, and cases are allocated upon filing according to their value. Claims up to €100,000 are assigned to a District Judge, claims exceeding €100,000 but not exceeding €500,000 are heard by a Senior District Judge and claims above €500,000 are allocated to a President of the District Court.

As part of a wider judicial reform, a specialised Commercial Court has been established by statute to handle complex and high-value commercial disputes and to ease the workload of the District Courts, although it has not yet become operational pending the appointment of its judges. The Commercial Court, composed of five judges, will have jurisdiction over commercial claims generally exceeding €2 million arising out of contracts and other commercial matters, as well as competition, arbitration and intellectual-property disputes irrespective of value.

Appeals from first-instance commercial decisions are heard by the Court of Appeal, which became operational in July 2023, while the Supreme Court of Cyprus serves as the final court of appeal.

2. What are the principal procedural rules that apply to commercial litigation?

Civil procedure in Cyprus is primarily governed by a new set of Civil Procedure Rules that came into force on 1 September 2023 (the “New Civil Procedure Rules”) and apply to all civil and commercial proceedings commenced on or after that date. The previous Civil Procedure Rules, which were largely modelled on the English procedural rules of 1954 (the “Old Civil Procedure Rules”), continue to regulate cases filed before 1 September 2023 and are therefore expected to remain relevant for a considerable period while those proceedings are concluded.

3. Describe the pre-action considerations that apply

Under the Old Civil Procedure Rules there were no formal pre-action conduct obligations for civil and commercial disputes. By contrast, the New Civil Procedure Rules have introduced such obligations through “Pre-action Protocols”, which parties are generally expected to follow before commencing proceedings, with additional tailored requirements for certain categories of claims. These pre-action requirements vary depending on the nature of the dispute and typically include the exchange of correspondence setting out clearly the basis of the prospective claim and any potential defence, the disclosure of key information and documents, and, in personal injury matters, provisions relating to the appointment of joint experts.

Non-compliance with the applicable pre-action requirements may be taken into account by the court when giving case-management directions and determining costs.

4. What are the principal alternative dispute resolution (ADR) methods used in settling large commercial disputes

The types of ADR commonly available in Cyprus used to settle large commercial disputes are mediation and arbitration. Usually, high value construction disputes end up in arbitration proceedings.

With the introduction of the new CPR in 2023, it is expected that parties will be encouraged to enter into ADR negotiations prior to filing an action before the Courts.

5. How long do court proceedings typically take before reaching the trial stage?

Civil cases in Cyprus take an average of 4 – 5 years. Cyprus introduced comprehensive new Civil Procedure Rules (CPRs) on 1 September 2023, which aim to reduce the time needed for proceedings through several mechanisms.

6. What disclosure duties govern the parties? Do these obligations extend to documents that are adverse to their case, in addition to those they rely upon?

Under the Old Civil Procedure Rules, parties to civil litigation could be obliged to disclose all documents within their possession, custody, or control relating to any matter in question in the proceedings, regardless of whether they intended to rely on them. This process typically involved submitting a list of documents supported by an affidavit stating that the disclosing party held no additional relevant documents in their possession or control. Although privileged documents had to be identified in the disclosure list, the disclosing party was entitled to refuse their production. Such privileged material included documents protected by legal professional or legal advice privilege, “without prejudice” communications, and documents shielded on grounds of public policy. Accordingly, the party must also disclose documents that may be unhelpful or adverse to its own case, provided they relate to matters in issue and fall within the scope of the discovery order.

The New Civil Procedure Rules draw a distinction between “General Disclosure” (covering documents on which the disclosing party intends to rely or which are necessary to enable the other parties to understand the disclosing party’s case) and “Specific Disclosure” (covering documents which are in the possession or control of the disclosing party and which may support or adversely affect the case of any other party). Under the New Civil Procedure Rules, all parties must carry out General Disclosure at least 14 days before the scheduled Case Management Conference. Once General Disclosure has been completed, any party may request that another party provide Specific Disclosure, provided there are reasonable grounds for believing that the requested party holds documents that could assist or harm the case of one or more parties. The party receiving a request for Specific Disclosure may object, in whole or in part, on certain defined grounds, including lack of relevance, privilege, loss or destruction of the documents, public interest considerations, or overriding confidentiality.

7. Do witnesses have an obligation to attend trial and face cross-examination when required?

Witnesses may be required to attend trial and face cross-examination in Cyprus. As the Cypriot legal system is adversarial in nature, cross-examination serves as a fundamental mechanism for ensuring fairness and testing the reliability of evidence. Under Rule 32.21 of the new Civil Procedure Rules, which came into force on 1 September 2023, the court can issue a witness summons to compel a witness to attend and give evidence or present documents.

8. To what extent do courts have discretion in determining costs orders?

Courts in Cyprus have broad discretion in making costs orders under Article 43 of the Courts Law of 1960 (n.14/1960) and the Civil Procedure Rules (including both the previous rules and the New Civil Procedure Rules that took effect on 1 September 2023). The general rule is that the unsuccessful party will be ordered to pay the costs of the successful party, but the court may depart from this rule depending on the circumstances of the case.

The New CPR provide detailed provisions for costs orders. Rule 39.1 of the New CPR provides that the court may decide inter alia whether costs are payable by one party to another, the amount of those costs, and when they are to be paid. Rule 39.2 (2) of the New CPR, provides that in deciding what order (if any) to make about costs, the court will have regard to all the circumstances, including –

(a) the conduct of all the parties;

(b) whether a party has succeeded on part of its case, even if that party has not been wholly successful; and

(c) any admissible offer to settle made by a party which is drawn to the court’s attention, and which is not an offer to which costs consequences under Part 35 apply.

Pursuant to Rule 39.2 (3), the conduct of the parties includes –

(a) conduct before, as well as during, the proceedings and in particular the extent to which the parties followed the Practice Direction – Pre-Action Conduct or any relevant pre-action protocol;

(b) whether it was reasonable for a party to raise, pursue or contest a particular allegation or issue;

(c) the manner in which a party has pursued or defended its case or a particular allegation or issue; and

(d) whether a claimant who has succeeded in the claim, in whole or in part, exaggerated its claim.

9. Describe the principal types of interim remedies that can be obtained.

Cyprus courts have broad authority to grant interim relief under Section 32 of the Courts of Justice Law. The jurisdiction offers a sophisticated range of interim remedies, influenced by English common law principles.

Freezing orders prevent defendants from dissipating or transferring assets pending trial, ensuring that assets remain available to satisfy a potential judgment. Cyprus courts can grant both domestic freezing orders and worldwide freezing orders, giving claimants the ability to preserve assets held in multiple jurisdictions.

These orders compel third parties who possess relevant information to disclose it to a claimant. They are particularly useful in cases involving fraud, conspiracy, or breaches of fiduciary duty where the applicant needs to identify wrongdoers or trace assets. The third party subject to the order is typically someone who, though not involved in the wrongdoing, has become mixed up in the transaction and holds crucial information.

Cyprus courts can appoint independent receivers to manage, preserve, or safeguard disputed assets during litigation. This remedy is valuable in cases involving corporate disputes, financial mismanagement, or fraud where there is a risk that assets may be wasted or mismanaged. The receiver must be a licensed Insolvency Counsel and acts under the court's supervision.

These represent a specialized extension of freezing injunctions. Chabra orders target assets held by third parties that are beneficially owned by the defendant. This remedy is particularly effective in complex cases involving offshore structures, nominee arrangements, or trusts where defendants attempt to hide assets behind corporate vehicles or third-party holdings.

These orders authorize applicants to enter a respondent's premises to search for, inspect, and secure evidence that might otherwise be destroyed or concealed. They are particularly relevant in intellectual property disputes, fraud cases, and situations involving the potential destruction of critical documents. Given their intrusive nature, courts grant these orders only in exceptional circumstances with strict safeguards.

Cyprus courts also grant various prohibitory and mandatory injunctions, including orders to prevent specific corporate actions (such as shareholders' meetings or board resolutions), anti-suit injunctions to restrain foreign proceedings, and quia timet injunctions to prevent anticipated wrongs.

Significantly, recent amendments have expanded Cypriot courts' jurisdiction to issue interim orders in aid of foreign proceedings, reinforcing Cyprus's position as a strategic jurisdiction for multi-jurisdictional disputes. Combined with the new Civil Procedure Rules 2023 that aim to reduce procedural delays, these developments have enhanced Cyprus's attractiveness as a forum for obtaining effective interim relief.

10. How do local courts treat arbitration? What arbitration legislation applies, and does it derive from the UNCITRAL Model Law?

Domestic arbitration in Cyprus is governed by the Arbitration Law, Cap. 4 (“Cap. 4”), while the legislative framework with respect to international commercial disputes, is International Commercial Arbitration Law 101/1987 (the “ICA Law”). The ICA Law is based on the UNCITRAL Model Law.

11. Do arbitrators have the authority to award interim remedies?

In 2024, a notable legislative reform of the ICA Law took place. One of the most significant amendments in the ICA Law, is the amendment of section 17 with a new Part (IV) which essentially provides for a clear framework for the issuance of interim relief by the arbitral tribunal.

Pursuant to the provisions of the ICA Law, unless the parties agree to the contrary, the arbitral tribunal may, at the request of one of the parties grant an interim relief. An interim relief measure can take any form, by which at any time before the final award is made, the tribunal may order one of the parties to:

12. What grounds exist for appealing an arbitration award?

In accordance with the provisions of Cap. 4, if an arbitrator has displayed misconduct or has conducted the arbitration improperly, the Court may annul the arbitral award.

According to section 34 of the ICA Law, an arbitral award may be annulled on the following grounds:

(i) If parties lack legal capacity to contract;

(ii) Invalidity of the agreement;

(iii) Failure to notify a party of the appointment of the arbitrator/conduct of arbitration proceedings;

(iv) The arbitral award refers to a dispute not foreseen or not falling within the terms of the agreement;

(v) The constitution of the arbitral tribunal or conduct of the arbitral proceedings was made in violation of the agreement between the parties;

(vi) The subject matter of the dispute is not amenable to arbitration;

(vii) The arbitral award is contrary to the public policy.

13. What international treaties and agreements governing the enforcement of judgments or arbitral awards bind Cyprus?

Cyprus is a party to several international conventions and agreements concerning the enforcement of judgments and arbitral awards. Notably, Cyprus is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, commonly known as the New York Convention of 1958. This convention facilitates the enforcement of arbitral awards across its signatory states, subject to certain reservations, such as reciprocity and commercial matters.

Cyprus is party to several Hague Conventions relating to the recognition and enforcement of foreign civil and commercial judgments, as follows:

European Union Instruments

The Brussels (Recast) Regulation (1215/2012) applies to judgments given by a court of a Member State issued after 10 January 2015, including judgments issued in UK proceedings commenced before 31 December 2020.

Cyprus is also bound by Regulation (EC) No. 805/2004 creating a European Enforcement Order for uncontested claims, Regulation (EC) No. 1896/2006 creating a European order for payment procedure, and Regulation (EC) No. 861/2007 establishing a European Small Claims Procedure.

Cyprus is bound by the Regulation (EU) 2015/848 on insolvency proceedings (recast), which is directly applicable to all EU Member States except Denmark. This regulation provides for the automatic recognition of insolvency judgments within the EU, subject to compliance with its requirements.

Bilateral Treaties

Cyprus has signed bilateral treaties relating to legal and judicial cooperation with the Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Greece, Syria, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, States of Former Yugoslavia (Serbia and Slovenia), Egypt, China, Poland, Germany, and the State of Qatar.

Commonwealth Countries

The Foreign Judgments (Reciprocal Enforcement) Law of 1935 (Cap. 10) applies to judgments obtained in the UK, British dominions, protectorates and mandated territories as well as other foreign countries which accord reciprocal treatment to judgments given in the Republic of Cyprus.

14. Which categories of judgment in commercial matters are capable of enforcement, and which are not?

Under domestic law, the following categories of judgments may be enforced: judgments entered when a defendant fails to appear; judgments given where no defence is filed; interlocutory relief such as freezing and prohibitory injunctions; monetary judgments for specified sums; orders for specific performance; and awards of damages arising from tortious conduct, breach of contract, or infringement of constitutional or statutory rights. A judgment or order issued by a Cypriot court is generally enforceable upon its issuance. An appeal does not operate as a stay of execution unless the court orders otherwise following an application for stay of execution.

The enforceability of foreign judgments varies depending on the applicable enforcement mechanism, which is determined primarily by the judgment's origin and the nature of the obligation it imposes. For judgments originating from EU Member States, the Brussels Recast Regulation provides that any judgment given by a court or tribunal of an EU Member State, whatever the judgment may be called, including a decree, order, decision or writ of execution, as well as the determination of costs or expenses by an officer of the court shall be recognised in the other Member States.

A category of judgment that lacks enforcement capacity is purely declaratory orders, by their own nature. Moreover, under the Brussels Recast Regulation, judgments issued by an EU Court or tribunal without the defendant being summoned to appear are not capable of being enforced under the Regulation, unless the judgment containing the measure is served on the defendant prior to enforcement. Further, recognition and enforcement may be refused on the following grounds: i) where recognition would be manifestly contrary to public policy in the member state addressed; ii) where the absent defendant did not receive adequate notice of proceedings to prepare a defence; iii) where the judgment is irreconcilable with a judgment given between the same parties in the member state addressed; iv) where the judgment breaches rules on exclusive jurisdiction or jurisdiction related to insurance, consumer contracts, and individual contracts of employment.

15. What procedure must be followed to register a foreign judgment or arbitral award?

In Cyprus, the procedure for recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments and arbitral awards depends on the legal framework under which the decision falls — namely EU law, a bilateral or multilateral convention, or common-law rules.

EU Judgment

Under the Brussels Recast Regulation, no formal registration or declaration of enforceability is required. The judgment creditor may apply directly to a Cypriot District Court for enforcement measures by filing a copy of the judgment together with the certificate issued by the court of origin under Article 53 of the Regulation and, where necessary, a certified translation. Once these formalities are completed, the judgment is enforceable in Cyprus in the same manner as a domestic judgment, subject only to limited grounds of refusal.

Foreign Judgment

Where a foreign judgment originates from a state with which Cyprus has concluded a bilateral treaty or is covered by a relevant convention, recognition and enforcement are carried out through a registration procedure before the District Court under the Foreign Courts Judgments (Recognition, Registration and Enforcement) Law 121(I)/2000, together with the applicable treaty provisions. The process typically begins with a summons application supported by an authenticated copy of the judgment, evidence that the judgment is final and enforceable in the country of origin, proof of proper service where relevant, and certified translations where required. If the court is satisfied that the statutory and treaty requirements are met, it issues an order registering the judgment. The judgment debtor may subsequently apply to set aside the registration, but once the registration order becomes final, the judgment may be enforced as if it were a Cypriot judgment.

If the foreign judgment comes from a country with which Cyprus has no applicable treaty or convention, enforcement proceeds under common-law principles inherited from English law. In such cases, the judgment creditor must file a new civil action based on the foreign judgment, typically followed by an application for summary judgment. The foreign judgment is treated as creating a debt obligation, provided that it is final and conclusive, issued by a court of competent jurisdiction, for a definite monetary amount, and not affected by fraud, public-policy concerns, or breaches of natural justice.

Foreign Arbitral Awards

For foreign arbitral awards, Cyprus applies the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (New York Convention 1958), as implemented by the International Commercial Arbitration Law 101/1987. Recognition and enforcement are obtained by filing a summons application before the District Court accompanied by the authenticated original award (or certified copy), the arbitration agreement, and certified translations where necessary. The court will recognize and enforce the award unless one of the limited refusal grounds set out in Article V of the New York Convention is established.

16. Following registration of a judgment or award, what methods of execution are available to the enforcement creditor?

COURT JUDGMENT

Once a party has obtained a judgment in Cyprus, or a foreign judgment has been recognised and registered there, the successful party may proceed with execution measures to secure satisfaction of the judgment debt. The Civil Procedure Law, Cap 6 provides that any court judgment requiring the payment of money may be enforced by means of any or all of the available methods of execution and enforcement against the judgment debtor. Methods available for execution include:

ARBITRAL AWARD

Pursuant to Section 21 of the 1944 Arbitration Law, Cap 4, an arbitral award may, subject to the court’s approval granted upon a proper application, be enforced in the same manner as a court judgment. Upon the granting of such approval, a judgment may be issued embodying the terms of the arbitral award. Thereafter, the award creditor is entitled to pursue any of the execution measures outlined above, in accordance with the circumstances of the case.

17. Which provisional measures are available to a party awaiting enforcement of a judgment or award?

Following the grant of judgment, Cyprus courts retain jurisdiction to issue freezing orders that protect the judgment creditor's ability to enforce. These orders operate to restrain the judgment debtor from dealing with assets, whether located in Cyprus or abroad, while enforcement mechanisms are being implemented. The court can freeze specific identified assets or issue broader orders covering all assets up to the judgment amount.

Once judgment has been obtained, creditors can apply for orders compelling the debtor to provide sworn statements detailing their asset position. This involves requiring the debtor to file affidavits disclosing both movable and immovable property holdings. The court may also direct third parties to reveal information about assets they hold for the debtor's benefit. This transparency enables creditors to identify enforcement targets and assess the most effective enforcement strategy.

The initial phase of garnishee proceedings serves an important interim protective function. When a garnishee order nisi is issued, it operates to freeze sums owed to the judgment debtor by third parties, most commonly bank balances. This freezing effect persists until the court conducts a hearing to determine whether to make the order absolute. During this interim period, the third party cannot release the funds to the debtor, effectively securing them for potential satisfaction of the judgment.

Cyprus courts may appoint a receiver after judgment to assume control over the debtor's assets during the enforcement process. The receiver functions as an independent officer of the court and must hold proper licensing as an Insolvency Counsel. This remedy proves particularly useful where assets require active management, such as businesses generating ongoing revenue or properties producing rental income. The receiver can collect income streams, prevent asset deterioration, and ensure proper management where the debtor may be uncooperative or incompetent. The appointment protects the value of assets between judgment and final enforcement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.