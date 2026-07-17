When termination for cause ends a contract, it happens on the spot. No notice period, no grace period. But Austrian law sets a more stringent bar: courts weigh whether the “cause” was truly serious enough to make continuing the contract unreasonable...

KNOETZL is Austria’s first large-scale legal powerhouse providing the highest quality of advocacy in dispute resolution and corporate crisis. The firm’s specialists litigate in Austrian and regional courts, mediate and arbitrate across the CEE region and globally.

Article Insights

KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH are most popular: with Finance and Tax Executives

in European Union

When termination for cause ends a contract, it happens on the spot. No notice period, no grace period. But Austrian law sets a more stringent bar: courts weigh whether the “cause” was truly serious enough to make continuing the contract unreasonable, whether it was foreseeable at the time the contract was concluded, whether it was self-inflicted, and whether it was raised without delay once discovered. Get any of that wrong, and the termination can vaporize.

In her contribution “Wenn sofort Schluss sein soll” for Dispute Resolution by Produktfamilie Deutscher AnwaltSpiegel, KNOETZL Counsel Kirstin McGoldrick takes a closer look at these practical traps under Austrian law: What counts as a genuinely important reason? Does the clock really start ticking the moment you find out? Must termination for cause always take instant effect, and can a defective one still be salvaged as an ordinary termination? Kirstin unpacks the nuances that decide whether a termination holds up or falls apart.

The article has since been selected as a guest contribution in the F.A.Z. PREMIUM Einspruch newsletter.

Read the original article here: Link

https://www.linkedin.com/company/knoetzl/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.