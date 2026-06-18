Some careers leave a mark on the law, some – on people. Louise Barrington’s has done both.

For decades, Louise Barrington has shaped the world of international arbitration not only through her work as arbitrator, mediator, teacher, and institution builder, but through her generosity, mentorship, and ability to bring people together across jurisdictions, generations, and cultures.

The publication of the Liber Amicorum Louise Barrington is therefore far more than a collection of essays. It is a reflection of the extraordinary esteem and affection Louise has inspired throughout the global arbitration community.

We are particularly pleased that partners Florian Haugeneder and Patrizia Netal contributed to this special publication honoring Louise and her remarkable legacy.

Special thanks to Sherlin Tung, Clemence Prevot and the entire team at Jus Mundi for the wonderful initiative and for bringing together such a meaningful tribute.

A deeply deserved tribute to a truly remarkable person!

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