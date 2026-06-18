ARTICLE
18 June 2026

Liber Amicorum Louise Barrington

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KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH

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KNOETZL is Austria’s first large-scale legal powerhouse providing the highest quality of advocacy in dispute resolution and corporate crisis. The firm’s specialists litigate in Austrian and regional courts, mediate and arbitrate across the CEE region and globally.
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Some careers leave a mark on the law, some – on people. Louise Barrington’s has done both.
Austria Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Florian Haugeneder and Patrizia Netal
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Some careers leave a mark on the law, some – on people. Louise Barrington’s has done both.

For decades, Louise Barrington has shaped the world of international arbitration not only through her work as arbitrator, mediator, teacher, and institution builder, but through her generosity, mentorship, and ability to bring people together across jurisdictions, generations, and cultures.

The publication of the Liber Amicorum Louise Barrington is therefore far more than a collection of essays. It is a reflection of the extraordinary esteem and affection Louise has inspired throughout the global arbitration community.

We are particularly pleased that partners Florian Haugeneder and Patrizia Netal contributed to this special publication honoring Louise and her remarkable legacy.

Special thanks to Sherlin Tung, Clemence Prevot and the entire team at Jus Mundi for the wonderful initiative and for bringing together such a meaningful tribute.

A deeply deserved tribute to a truly remarkable person!

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Florian Haugeneder
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Patrizia Netal
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