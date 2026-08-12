Civil Claims Court Process In Cyprus (2023 Rules)

Cyprus civil procedure was reformed on 1 September 2023 with a new set of Civil Procedure Rules modelled on the English rules. This guide explains the process for cases filed under the new rules: pre action protocols, the claim form, the appearance and defence deadlines, disclosure, the hearing, costs and enforcement.

How does a civil claim work in Cyprus under the 2023 rules?

Since 1 September 2023 Cyprus follows new Civil Procedure Rules modelled on the English rules, with an overriding objective and active case management. The parties first follow pre action protocols, then the claimant files a claim form and particulars of claim at the District Court. The defendant files a memorandum of appearance within 14 days and a defence within 28 days, after which the case moves through disclosure to a hearing.

This guide summarises how a civil claim proceeds through the Cyprus courts under the new Civil Procedure Rules that came into force on 1 September 2023. Civil claims include, for example, claims for breach of contract, breach of intellectual property rights and shareholder disputes, where the court can give judgment for money or order a party to do or to stop doing something.

Cyprus civil procedure was reformed on 1 September 2023, when a completely new set of Civil Procedure Rules, closely modelled on the English rules, replaced the previous regime. The new rules apply to cases filed on or after that date. They introduce an overriding objective, which requires the court to deal with cases justly and at proportionate cost, and they give the court a much more active role in managing the progress of a case.

The central idea of the new rules is active case management. Instead of leaving the pace of litigation largely to the parties, the court now sets a timetable, controls the steps in the case, and expects the parties to cooperate to resolve the dispute efficiently. The aim of the reform is to shorten the historically long life of a civil case and to encourage settlement wherever possible.

One of the most important changes is the introduction of pre action protocols, which apply before a case is even filed. The parties are expected to exchange information through standard letters so that each side understands the other's position and settlement can be explored early. For the protocol that applies to specified monetary claims, the defendant must acknowledge the letter of claim within 14 calendar days of receiving it and indicate when they will respond in full.

Pre action protocols are not optional good practice. A party that fails to comply can be penalised by the court through orders as to costs, or the court may stay the proceedings until the protocol has been followed properly.

A case is commenced by filing a claim form at the competent District Court. The claim form is supported by particulars of claim, also called the statement of claim, which sets out the facts and the remedies the claimant seeks. The claim form and the particulars of claim are then served on the defendant.

If the defendant is outside Cyprus, the court's permission may be required to serve the documents abroad. Where the defendant is in the European Union, service is governed by the relevant EU regulations. For non EU countries, national rules and international treaties apply.

Once served, the defendant must file a memorandum of appearance within 14 days of service. The defendant must then file a defence, in which they set out the facts on which they deny the claim and give details of any counterclaim, within 28 days of filing the memorandum of appearance. If the defendant fails to file an appearance or a defence within the time limits set by the rules or by the court, the claimant can apply for judgment in default.

A judgment given in default of appearance or defence may be set aside if the defendant can show a good reason for the failure and an arguable defence on the merits. If the application to set aside succeeds, the case continues. If it is refused, that is the end of the matter unless an appeal is filed.

After the statements of case are filed, the court manages the case towards trial. A key stage is disclosure, which replaced the older process of discovery. Each party first carries out general disclosure of the documents that are relevant to the issues in the case. A party may then request specific disclosure from another party, where there is a proper reason to believe that the other party holds particular documents that may support or undermine a party's case.

Each party lists the documents it will rely on, supported by a disclosure statement, within the dates set by the court, and each party has the right to inspect the documents disclosed by the other side.

Once case management and disclosure are complete, the case is set down for hearing. Cyprus civil cases have historically taken several years to reach trial, and one of the central purposes of the 2023 reform is to reduce that delay through active case management and earlier settlement. At the hearing the claimant presents their witnesses first, and each witness is cross examined by the defendant's lawyer. The defendant's witnesses then testify and are cross examined by the claimant's lawyer. After the evidence, the lawyers make their legal submissions in writing or orally.

Each party agrees its own fees with its lawyers. The general rule is that costs follow the event, so the losing party normally pays the winning party's costs in addition to their own. The costs recoverable from the losing party are assessed by the court registrar according to the scales and guidelines of the Cyprus Bar Association, and the registrar may award less than the full amount the winning party paid its lawyer.

Everyone must comply with a court order made against them. If an order is not obeyed, the person can be liable for contempt of court, which is a quasi criminal process. Where a judgment debtor cannot pay immediately, there are several enforcement mechanisms, including payment by monthly instalments and the sale of movable and immovable assets.

A Cyprus judgment can also be enforced against a defendant's assets abroad. Under the Brussels Regulation (Recast), Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, judgments given in one member state are recognised in the other member states without any special procedure.

Note: This guide contains general information and does not substitute for professional advice, which should be sought before taking any action.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you start a civil case in Cyprus under the 2023 rules?

Since 1 September 2023 a civil case is commenced by filing a claim form, supported by particulars of claim, at the competent District Court, and serving it on the defendant. The older Writ of Summons was replaced by the claim form under the new Civil Procedure Rules.

How long does a defendant have to respond in Cyprus?

The defendant must file a memorandum of appearance within 14 days of service and then a defence within 28 days of filing that appearance. If the defendant does not respond within the time limits set by the rules or the court, the claimant can apply for judgment in default.

What are pre action protocols in Cyprus?

Pre action protocols are steps the parties must take before filing a case, exchanging standard letters so each side understands the other's position and settlement can be explored. Failure to comply can lead to costs sanctions or a stay of the proceedings.

How long does it take for a civil case to be heard in Cyprus?

Cyprus civil cases have historically taken several years to reach trial. A central aim of the 2023 Civil Procedure Rules is to reduce that delay through active case management by the court and earlier settlement.

What are the costs implications in a civil case in Cyprus?

The losing party in a civil case is generally required to pay both their own legal costs and reimburse the winning party's legal costs according to the Cyprus Bar Association rules.

How are judgments enforced in Cyprus?

Judgments in Cyprus can be enforced through mechanisms such as monthly instalments and selling assets. EU member states must recognise judgments from other member states under the Brussels Regulation.