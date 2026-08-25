High Court Clarifies “Practical Benefit” Test In Aviation Enforcement Case

The High Court has delivered an important decision on the circumstances in which a foreign judgment creditor may invoke the Irish courts to recognise and enforce an overseas judgment.

In FW Aviation (Holdings) 1 Limited v VietJet Joint Stock Aviation Company [2026] IEHC 459, Mr Justice Mulcahy held that FW Aviation (“FWA”), part of FitzWalter Capital’s aviation investment platform, had demonstrated a sufficient prospect of obtaining a practical benefit from Irish recognition proceedings, notwithstanding disputes concerning the nature and value of assets said to exist in Ireland.

The decision will be of particular interest to aviation industry participants because the Court considered whether rights arising under common aircraft leasing arrangements, including maintenance reserve reimbursement rights, lease deposit repayment rights and interests in Irish aviation structures, could constitute assets for the purposes of the jurisdictional analysis.

A copy of the judgment is available here.

Background

The proceedings arise out of a dispute between FWA and Vietnamese airline VietJet concerning the leasing of four Airbus aircraft.

The dispute arose following the termination of the leases. FWA (as lessor) sought the return of the aircraft together with unpaid rent, termination amounts and other contractual sums. Although VietJet ultimately consented to orders returning possession of the aircraft to FWA, disputes concerning its liability for amounts claimed under the leases proceeded to trial before the English Commercial Court.

Following a trial in June 2024, the English Commercial Court held that VietJet was liable for various termination sums under the leasing arrangements. A subsequent trial as to the quantum owed to FWA in January 2025 resulted in judgments in FWA’s favour totalling approximately US$181.5 million. VietJet’s application for a stay on enforcement was refused and, at the time of the Irish proceedings, only US$2 million had been paid. At the time of the Irish proceedings, a further judgment also remained outstanding following a separate English Commercial Court trial in March 2026.

FWA subsequently commenced proceedings internationally, pursuing recognition and enforcement of the English judgments in a number of jurisdictions including Ireland, Vietnam, France, Malaysia and Singapore.

On 14 July 2025, the Irish High Court granted leave to issue proceedings and serve VietJet in Vietnam. FWA initially sought to effect service through the Hague Convention process for the service of court documents abroad but, faced with delays, also obtained an order permitting substituted service on VietJet’s English solicitors and certain members of its senior management.

VietJet challenged the jurisdiction of the Irish courts to hear the proceedings and the validity of the steps taken to effect service. As service was ultimately completed through the Hague Convention process, the service challenge became moot, giving rise to a separate dispute concerning costs.

The proceedings were heard before the Commercial List of the Irish High Court on 28 and 29 April 2026, with judgment delivered on 14 July 2026.

The Practical Benefit Requirement

The principal issue before the Court was whether FWA had established a sufficient prospect of obtaining a practical benefit from the recognition proceedings in Ireland.

Reviewing the Court of Appeal’s decision in Albaniabeg Ambient Sh.p.k. v Enel SpA and the High Court’s decision in Petersen Energia Inversora SAU v Argentine Republic, the Court reaffirmed that a foreign judgment creditor seeking leave to serve proceedings outside the jurisdiction must generally demonstrate:

a good arguable case; a likelihood of obtaining a practical benefit from the proceedings; and that the proceedings otherwise constitute a proper case for service outside the jurisdiction.

The parties agreed that only the second requirement was in dispute.

Importantly, the Court emphasised that the relevant threshold remains a relatively modest one. The question was not whether FWA would ultimately succeed in enforcing the English judgments in Ireland, but rather, whether there was a realistic prospect that Irish recognition proceedings could confer some practical benefit on FWA.

Maintenance Reserve Reimbursement Rights

The most significant aspect of the judgment for aviation industry participants concerns maintenance reserve reimbursement rights.

FWA argued that VietJet’s contractual entitlement to reimbursement from maintenance reserves constituted a chose in action and therefore an asset capable of supporting enforcement efforts in Ireland. This was potentially significant because approximately two-thirds of VietJet’s lessors appeared to be Irish entities.

The Court accepted the distinction between the maintenance reserve funds themselves, which belonged to the relevant lessors, and the airline’s contractual right to seek reimbursement from those funds following qualifying maintenance expenditure. The Court’s analysis therefore focused on the airline’s contractual reimbursement rights rather than the maintenance reserve funds themselves.

The Court noted that VietJet had itself treated maintenance reserve reimbursement rights as receivables in its audited financial statements. Those contractual rights were therefore capable, at least in principle, of constituting assets.

VietJet argued that recognition of the English judgments would constitute events of default under its leasing arrangements and that, as a practical matter, lessors would not permit such rights to be realised. The Court was not persuaded by that submission. It repeatedly noted the absence of the underlying lease documentation and observed that much of VietJet’s argument was based on assertions regarding standard market practice rather than evidence of the specific contractual terms governing VietJet’s leases.

The Court ultimately concluded that FWA had established a realistic prospect that maintenance reserve reimbursement rights could constitute assets for the purposes of the jurisdictional analysis.

Importantly, however, the Court did not determine whether maintenance reserve reimbursement rights could ultimately be attached, realised or otherwise made available to satisfy a judgment debt. Rather, it was concerned only with whether such rights were capable of establishing a realistic prospect that recognition proceedings in Ireland could confer a practical benefit on FWA.

Lease Deposits and Irish Aviation Structures

The Court reached a similar conclusion in relation to lease deposits.

Although any repayment obligation might not arise unless and until the relevant leases expired or terminated, the Court held that future repayment rights were nonetheless capable of constituting assets for the purposes of the practical benefit assessment.

The Court also considered VietJet’s interests in a number of Irish-incorporated aviation entities, including aircraft-owning and leasing SPVs. While VietJet disputed the value of those interests, the Court concluded that they represented identifiable Irish assets which could potentially contribute to future enforcement efforts.

Taken together, those matters were sufficient to satisfy the practical benefit requirement.

Practical Implications

The decision confirms that the “practical benefit” requirement remains a relatively modest hurdle for foreign judgment creditors seeking to invoke the Irish courts.

FWA contended that VietJet held, or was likely to hold, assets in Ireland through its leasing arrangements, relationships with Irish lessors and interests in Irish aviation structures. VietJet disputed that any such assets were capable of yielding a meaningful recovery.

The judgment demonstrates a willingness on the part of the Irish courts to consider the commercial rights generated by modern aviation leasing structures when assessing whether recognition proceedings are capable of conferring a practical benefit. Contractual rights arising under aircraft leasing arrangements, including maintenance reserve reimbursement rights and lease deposit repayment rights, were capable of supporting such a finding.

The judgment should not, however, be seen as a definitive statement on whether those rights are available to satisfy a judgment debt. The Court was not required to determine whether such rights could ultimately be attached, realised or otherwise made available to a judgment creditor. Those questions were not before the Court and remain to be determined in any future enforcement proceedings.

For aviation industry participants, the decision therefore provides useful guidance on the types of interests that may be relevant when assessing whether a foreign judgment creditor can satisfy the practical benefit requirement in Ireland, while leaving open more difficult questions concerning the ultimate enforceability of those interests.

Beyond its immediate implications for enforcement proceedings, the judgment also reinforces Ireland’s position as a leading jurisdiction for aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The willingness of the Irish High Court to engage with the commercial realities of modern leasing structures, and to recognise that contractual rights arising under those arrangements may constitute assets for enforcement purposes, demonstrates the sophistication and commercial awareness that international lessors and financiers have come to expect from the Irish courts. For an industry built on cross-border transactions and the efficient allocation of risk, the availability of a respected common law forum with specialist expertise in aviation disputes is of considerable value. The decision provides a further illustration of the manner in which the Irish courts engage with the commercial realities of the aviation sector and the broader legal infrastructure supporting aircraft ownership, leasing and financing activities in Ireland.