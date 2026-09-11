LexisNexis: Ireland – Understanding ESG Civil Litigation Risk

Susanne McMenamin’s articles from Matheson are most popular:
- with readers working within the Healthcare, Technology and Construction & Engineering industries
Matheson are most popular:
- within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Antitrust/Competition Law and Intellectual Property topic(s)
- in Ireland
Partner and Chair of Matheson’s ESG & Sustainability Group Susanne McMenamin, partners Ruadhán Kenny and Maeve Delargy, senior associates Michael Sinnott and Emma Trainor, together with professional support lawyers Róisín Peart and Tina Turner, recently updated a Lexis Nexis practice note titled ‘Ireland – Understanding ESG Civil Litigation Risk’.
The practice note provides a “how to” guide on understanding the civil litigation risk of ESG from an Irish perspective.
This practice note was originally published on LexisNexis, and can be accessed here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]