LexisNexis: Ireland – Understanding ESG Civil Litigation Risk

Matheson's ESG & Sustainability Group has published a comprehensive practice note on LexisNexis examining the civil litigation risks associated with environmental, social, and governance matters from an Irish legal perspective. The guide offers practical insights for understanding and navigating ESG-related litigation exposure in Ireland's evolving regulatory landscape.

Established in 1825 in Dublin, Ireland and with offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco, more than 700 people work across Matheson’s six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, 6 of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, 7 of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100.

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Partner and Chair of Matheson’s ESG & Sustainability Group Susanne McMenamin, partners Ruadhán Kenny and Maeve Delargy, senior associates Michael Sinnott and Emma Trainor, together with professional support lawyers Róisín Peart and Tina Turner, recently updated a Lexis Nexis practice note titled ‘Ireland – Understanding ESG Civil Litigation Risk’.

The practice note provides a “how to” guide on understanding the civil litigation risk of ESG from an Irish perspective.

This practice note was originally published on LexisNexis, and can be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.