Public Procurement Update: Failure To Offer An Undertaking For Damages A Factor In Lifting Automatic Suspension

The High Court in Ireland lifted an automatic suspension of a contract award in Q-Park Ireland Ltd and Dublin Street Parking Services Ltd v Dublin City Council [2026] IEHC 552. In doing so, the Court signalled that an incumbent/losing tenderer’s failure to offer an undertaking as to damages to the notice party (winning tenderer) can weigh against continuing the suspension.

Background

Dublin City Council (“DCC“) ran a framework competition for on-street parking enforcement services, worth €51.2 million over five years (with a two-year extension option). Q-Park (the incumbent) and APCOA tendered for Lot 1, and APCOA won. Q-Park, the losing incumbent whose existing seven-year contract was due to expire on 31 July 2026, challenged the tender award, triggering the automatic suspension. DCC extended Q-Park’s existing contract, initially to 31 October 2026.

APCOA’s winning bid was based on use of a specific car pound that it holds under an option to lease, which expires on 30 September 2026. APCOA would not exercise the option without certainty the automatic suspension of contract award would be lifted.

Key points

Courts will scrutinise any “windfall” effect for incumbents

The Court weighed the commercial reality that an incumbent/losing tenderer benefits merely by issuing proceedings because the automatic suspension forces the contracting authority to extend the existing contract while the case is pending. The financial benefit to Q-Park could exceed any adverse costs order if it ultimately lost the procurement challenge.

The Court was careful to state that Q-Park was not criticised for its use of the statutory suspension regime, which is simply how the pre-contractual remedies regime operates. However, a likely financial benefit makes how the losing tenderer proposes to deal with the financial detriment to the winning tenderer relevant to the balance of justice test.

Undertaking to a winning tenderer

The Court was not aware of an Irish authority expressly treating a failure to offer an undertaking to a notice party as a balance of justice factor (though there were supporting principles). It found persuasive caselaw from English and Wales in which the absence of a cross-undertaking to the respondent/notice party was described as “the strongest reason, if not the sole reason” to lift a suspension.

Here, Q-Park refused to give APCOA an undertaking covering the estimated cost of circa €250,000 per annum to secure the car pound during the suspension period. The Court treated this refusal as a significant factor weighing against continuing the suspension. There was a stark difference in the positive financial consequences of the suspension for Q-Park and the negative financial consequences for APCOA.

Undertaking to contracting authority

DCC claimed that, per annum, APCOA’s tender will reduce costs to DCC by up to €1-1.5 million and that an additional €2.1 million of income will be generated. Q-Park offered DCC an undertaking covering the first amount only. The Court treated this narrower undertaking as a factor favouring lifting the suspension.

Mootness of the tender process

Where continuing the suspension risks the winning tenderer losing access to the resource underpinning its bid (here, the pound) such that the tender outcome itself could become moot and require a re-run (wasting public funds) this weighed strongly in favour of lifting the suspension.

Presumption of validity of the award decision

Citing previous authorities, the Court noted that “significant weight should be given to the need to permit measures which are prima facie valid to be carried out in a regular and ordinary way”. The fact that APCOA won a prima facie valid tender award weighed (though not determinatively) against continuing the suspension.

Adequacy of damages

The Court held that claims that damages are inadequate should be treated with “robustly sceptical” scrutiny even outside the breach of contract context. A SPV incumbent’s argument that it would cease to exist if the suspension were lifted was rejected as a basis for finding inadequacy of damages, as was reputational damage from simply losing a tender.

Losing tenderer cannot dictate substitute performance solutions

The Court rejected Q-Park’s argument that APCOA could simply use an alternative pound. It is not for a losing tenderer to prescribe how the winning tenderer performs, particularly where the proposed alternatives were shown to be unsuitable as long-term/primary solutions.

Practical implications