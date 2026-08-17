Legal Letter, Judicial Letter Or Article 166A Letter? Understanding The Difference

In Maltese legal practice, the expressions legal letter, judicial letter and sworn judicial letter under Article 166A are sometimes used interchangeably in everyday conversation. Legally and procedurally, however, they are distinct instruments each serving a different purpose and producing different legal effects. The appropriate course depends on whether the sender merely intends to communicate a demand, formally safeguard or enforce legal rights, or obtain an executive title without instituting ordinary court proceedings.

A legal letter is ordinarily a private letter sent by a lawyer on behalf of a client.

It may set out the client’s position, demand payment or the performance of an obligation, place the recipient on notice of an alleged breach, and seek to resolve the matter amicably. Although it may subsequently be produced as evidence, it is neither filed in court nor formally served through the judicial system. Nor does it acquire the status of a judicial act or an executive title merely because it is written by a lawyer.

A judicial letter, on the other hand, is a formal judicial act filed in the registry of the competent court and officially served on the recipient. Service is ordinarily carried out through the Court by a Court Marshal, who attends at the recipient’s address to formally serve the judicial letter. It is commonly used to make a formal demand, preserve the sender’s rights or interrupt prescription, provided that all applicable legal requirements, including proper service, are satisfied. It therefore produces procedural effects that do not arise from an ordinary legal letter. Nevertheless, a judicial letter does not, by itself, determine the merits of the claim or automatically entitle the creditor to proceed by means of executive warrants.

A sworn judicial letter under Article 166A is a specific type of judicial letter governed by Article 166A of the Code of Organization and Civil Procedure. It may be used for the recovery of a debt that is certain, liquidated and due and does not arise from the obligation to perform an act. The maximum amount that may be claimed under this procedure is €25,000. The letter must contain all information and warnings prescribed by law and must be validly served upon the debtor within six months from the date of filing. Failing such service, the special procedure provided for under Article 166A will cease to apply.

The principal advantage of the Article 166A procedure is that, where the debtor does not contest the claim within thirty days from service, the sworn judicial letter may acquire the force of an executive title. The creditor may consequently proceed directly to enforcement without first obtaining a judgment through ordinary court proceedings. Where the debtor files a timely reply contesting the claim, however, the letter does not become enforceable through this summary procedure, and the creditor must institute the appropriate judicial proceedings in order to establish the claim.

The distinction between these instruments is therefore primarily one of legal effect. A legal letter is a private pre-litigation communication; a judicial letter is a formal demand filed in court that may produce procedural consequences but is not automatically enforceability; and a sworn judicial letter under Article 166A is a specialised debt-recovery instrument capable of acquiring the force of an executive title where the statutory conditions are satisfied and the claim remains uncontested. The choice of instrument requires an assessment of the nature, value and maturity of the claim, the applicable prescriptive period, and whether a genuine dispute is likely to arise.