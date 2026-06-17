ARTICLE
17 June 2026

Dispute Resolution Online By Produktfamilie Anwaltsspiegel – How Far Should An Arbitral Tribunal Go To Find The “truth”?

KH
KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH

Contributor

KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH logo
KNOETZL is Austria’s first large-scale legal powerhouse providing the highest quality of advocacy in dispute resolution and corporate crisis. The firm’s specialists litigate in Austrian and regional courts, mediate and arbitrate across the CEE region and globally.
Explore Firm Details
How far should an arbitral tribunal go to find the “truth”? Where to draw the line? These are critical questions that arbitral tribunals have to determine for themselves.
Austria Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Patrizia Netal,Florian Haugeneder, and Stefan Dobrijevic
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries

How far should an arbitral tribunal go to find the “truth”? Where to draw the line? These are critical questions that arbitral tribunals have to determine for themselves.

In our contribution for Dispute Resolution by Produktfamilie Deutscher AnwaltSpiegel, Patrizia Netal, Florian Haugeneder, and Stefan Dobrijević explore how arbitration navigates this tension. From party autonomy and document production to tribunal powers and the built-in limits of burden of proof and confidentiality, the article examines the tools and boundaries that shape effective fact-finding to resolve the case within a fair and efficient framework.

Read the full article here: Link and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung Einspruch: Link

https://www.linkedin.com/company/knoetzl/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Patrizia Netal
Patrizia Netal
Photo of Florian Haugeneder
Florian Haugeneder
Photo of Stefan Dobrijevic
Stefan Dobrijevic
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More