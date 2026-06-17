Dispute Resolution Online By Produktfamilie Anwaltsspiegel – How Far Should An Arbitral Tribunal Go To Find The “truth”?

How far should an arbitral tribunal go to find the “truth”? Where to draw the line? These are critical questions that arbitral tribunals have to determine for themselves.

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How far should an arbitral tribunal go to find the “truth”? Where to draw the line? These are critical questions that arbitral tribunals have to determine for themselves.

In our contribution for Dispute Resolution by Produktfamilie Deutscher AnwaltSpiegel, Patrizia Netal, Florian Haugeneder, and Stefan Dobrijević explore how arbitration navigates this tension. From party autonomy and document production to tribunal powers and the built-in limits of burden of proof and confidentiality, the article examines the tools and boundaries that shape effective fact-finding to resolve the case within a fair and efficient framework.

Read the full article here: Link and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung Einspruch: Link

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