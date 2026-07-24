How To Appeal An Administrative Decision In Italy: Complete Guide

Italian Administrative Law provides multiple pathways for individuals and businesses to challenge unlawful decisions by public authorities. Understanding the distinction between administrative remedies and judicial appeals...

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How to Appeal an Administrative Decision in Italy: Remedies & Rights

If you receive an unlawful or unfair decision from an Italian public authority, you may have the right to challenge an administrative decision in Italy. Whether you are an individual, a foreign investor, or an international company, Italian Administrative Law provides several remedies to protect your rights.

The appropriate procedure depends on the authority that issued the decision, the subject matter, and the applicable statutory deadlines.

Administrative Remedies Before Going to Court

Before filing an appeal before the Italian Administrative Court (TAR), Italian law provides several administrative remedies.

Request for Reconsideration (Autotutela)

A request for administrative review may be submitted directly to the authority that issued the decision, asking it to revoke, amend, or annul the measure.

Although this procedure is inexpensive and informal, it does not suspend the deadline for filing a judicial appeal. In addition, the public authority is not obliged to reply.

Administrative Appeal to a Higher Authority

For certain administrative acts, Italian law requires an appeal to a superior administrative authority before court proceedings can begin.

Where this remedy is mandatory, the administrative decision must specify the competent authority and the applicable time limits.

Appeals Against Administrative Fines

Certain administrative penalties, including many traffic fines in Italy, may be challenged before the Prefect or directly before the Justice of the Peace, depending on the circumstances and the applicable legislation.

Which Court hears administrative cases in Italy?

The Italian Administrative Court (TAR) is the court responsible for reviewing unlawful decisions adopted by Italian public authorities, including municipalities, ministries, prefectures, regulatory agencies, and other public bodies.

In most cases, an appeal before the TAR must be filed within 60 days from the notification or knowledge of the administrative decision.

The application must identify the parties, describe the challenged decision, explain the facts and legal grounds, include supporting evidence, and be signed by a qualified Italian administrative lawyer.

Can foreigners file an appeal before the Italian Administrative Court?

Yes. Foreign citizens and international companies enjoy the same procedural rights as Italian nationals and may challenge unlawful administrative decisions before the Italian Administrative Court.

To bring proceedings, the claimant must demonstrate:

Legal standing , meaning that the decision directly affects a legally protected interest.

, meaning that the decision directly affects a legally protected interest. A concrete legal interest, showing that annulment of the decision would produce an actual and immediate benefit.

Representation by an Italian administrative lawyer is generally mandatory.

How long does an administrative appeal take?

Italian public authorities must conclude administrative procedures within statutory deadlines.

30 days for ordinary administrative procedures;

90 days where an extension is authorized by law;

180 days for particularly complex administrative proceedings.

Some matters—including Italian citizenship and certain immigration procedures—are governed by special legislation and may require longer processing times.

If a public authority fails to issue a decision within the legal deadline, applicants may seek judicial review, challenge the administrative delay, and, where applicable, claim compensation for administrative delay.

What is a suspension order?

When filing an appeal before the Italian Administrative Court (TAR), applicants may request an interim suspension order to temporarily suspend the effects of the challenged decision.

The Court grants interim relief only where there is both a reasonable likelihood that the appeal will succeed (fumus boni iuris) and a risk of serious and irreparable harm (periculum in mora) if the administrative decision remains in force until the final judgment.

Interim measures are particularly important in cases involving Italian citizenship, visa refusals, residence permits, public procurement, building permits, and other administrative decisions capable of causing immediate prejudice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.