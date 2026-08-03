LD Milan, July 30, 2026, Order On Cost Security, UPC_CFI_2216/2025, UPC_CFI_1829/2026

The Milan Local Division of the Unified Patent Court addresses an application for security for costs under Rule 158.1 of the Rules of Procedure in patent infringement proceedings between Biopsafe ApS and Kaltek S.r.l. The case involves three European patents and raises important questions about cost security requirements in UPC litigation.

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1. Key takeaways

Minimum share capital and microenterprise structure are per se not sufficient to justify security for costs under Art. 69(4) UPCA and Rule 158.1 RoP

The Court held that (i) claimant’s minimum share capital of EUR 19,700 and (ii) its microenterprise structure were in themselves insufficient circumstances to assess a company’s financial soundness. A relatively modest share capital can be accompanied by substantial equity. In this case, the valuation expressed by the market was 1,400 times higher than the share capital which made the risk that the share capital may be impaired very remote (p. 4).

The Court made a profound assessment of gross profits, growth trends, total current assets, trade receivables and debts (p. 5) hereby applying established CoA standards regarding burden of proof (p. 3 et seq. with further references).

For practice: Applicant must provide a detailed, analytical assessment of the claimant’s overall financial situation to substantiate a legitimate and real concern. Relying on isolated financial aspects is insufficient.

2. Division

Local Devision Milan

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_2216/2025

UPC_CFI_1829/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Application for security for costs (R. 158.1 RoP)

5. Parties

Claimant: Biopsafe ApS

Defendant: Kaltek S.r.l.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 720 617 B2

EP 3 061 401 B1

EP 3 653 132 B1

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 158.1 RoP

Art. 69(4) UPCA

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