LD Munich, July 27, 2026, Order To Preserve Evidence And To Inspect Premises, UPC_CFI_1746/2026, UPC_CFI_1747/2026, UPC_CFI_1751/2026, UPC_CFI_1752/2026

The Local Division Munich of the Unified Patent Court issued orders in provisional measures proceedings involving requests to preserve evidence and inspect premises. Reinhausen GmbH brought actions against Shanghai Huaming Power Equipment Co., Ltd. concerning two European patents related to power equipment technology.

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1. Key takeaways

Art. 60(1) UPCA is a lex specialis displacing general confidentiality rules under Art. 58 UPCA and Rules 262, 262A RoP in evidence preservation proceedings (Sec. 30)

While Art. 58 UPCA and Rules 262 and 262A RoP grant the Court a discretion to order confidentiality measures to protect confidential information, Art. 60(1) UPCA mandatorily requires the Court to protect confidential information – except in very specific cases where the respondent’s confidentiality interests clearly cannot exist. It is thus the responsibility of the Court to ensure the protection of confidential information, in particular, in ex parte proceedings (Sec. 29 et seqq.).

The respondent has a legal interest under Rule 197.3 RoP to seek a review of the order to preserve evidence limited solely to amending confidentiality measures

Confidentiality measures had been ordered, which failed to oblige the applicants’ representatives to maintain confidentiality of the information that became apparent during the inspection and/or preservation of evidence. The request for review therefore did not challenge the entire evidence preservation order but only the lacking obligation of applicant’s representatives which was held to be admissible. Since confidentiality measures are integral to the order’s regulatory scope under Rule 196.1 RoP, the respondent has a legitimate legal interest in correcting confidentiality gaps, separate from the merits of the request (Sec. 19-20).

Confidentiality obligations must extend to the applicant’s representatives

To prevent protection gaps under Art. 60(1) UPCA, confidentiality obligations must extend to the applicant’s representatives (Sec. 30-34).

The respondent is not required to substantiate concrete confidential information

Requiring the respondent to list all confidential information would be inappropriate and procedurally inefficient, especially since the respondent cannot know what the applicant’s representatives actually perceived. Under Rule 197.6 RoP, the Court must maintain confidentiality for accessed information upon amending an ex parte order (Sec. 38 et seqq.).

2. Division

Local Division Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_1746/2026

UPC_CFI_1747/2026

UPC_CFI_1751/2026

UPC_CFI_1752/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Provisional Measures – Request to preserve evidence and to inspect premises

5. Parties

Applicant: Reinhausen GmbH

Respondent: Shanghai Huaming Power Equipment Co., Ltd.

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 427 283 B1

EP 3 427 284 B1

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 60 UPCA, R. 192, 197.3, 199 RoP

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