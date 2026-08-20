Challenging And Enforcing Arbitration Awards In Luxembourg And Belgium

Luxembourg and Belgium offer robust legal frameworks for arbitration proceedings, with comprehensive procedures for challenging and enforcing arbitral awards. Legal professionals can leverage detailed insights into post-award proceedings, recognition mechanisms, and remedies available through the courts in both jurisdictions.

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As arbitration continues to play a central role in resolving complex cross-border disputes, understanding the post-award landscape is more important than ever. Our arbitration teams in Luxembourg and Belgium have contributed to the 2026 edition of the GAR Know-how – Challenging and Enforcing Arbitration Awards publication, sharing practical insights into the recognition, enforcement and challenge of arbitral awards in both jurisdictions.

For legal professionals and parties involved in arbitration matters in Luxembourg and Belgium, these chapters offer comprehensive overviews of the relevant laws and their procedures for challenging and enforcing awards. They are must-reads for effectively navigating arbitration-related court proceedings in these jurisdictions and leveraging their robust legal frameworks.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg remains an attractive jurisdiction for arbitration and the enforcement of foreign awards. In the Luxembourg chapter, our arbitration team explores the legal framework for the recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards, as well as the procedures and remedies available in post-award proceedings before the Luxembourg courts.

Belgium

In the Belgium chapter, our arbitration specialists provide an overview of the recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards, requests for annulment and other key aspects of post-award proceedings under Belgian arbitration law.

Read the Luxembourg and Belgium chapters below to explore the full Q&A and gain practical insights into the post-award arbitration landscape in both jurisdictions.

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Luxembourg chapter

Belgium chapter

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.