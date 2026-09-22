The Taikoo Brilliance: Court Draws A Hard Line On "Suit"

Batavia Eximp & Contracting (S) Pte Ltd v Pedregal Maritime SA (The Taikoo Brilliance) [2026] EWCA Civ 1158

Background

The dispute arose after cargo owners (the “Cargo Owners”) alleged that the owners of the vessel “Taikoo Brilliance” (the “Owners”) misdelivered a cargo of New Zealand pine logs at Kandla, India, discharging it without production of the bills of lading. Two of the four bills of lading recorded that portions of the cargo were carried on deck. The Cargo Owners initially arrested a sister ship in Singapore to obtain security, but did not commence London arbitration as required by the bills until after the one year period from delivery had expired. The arbitrator held the claim was time-barred under Article III rule 6 of the Hague-Visby Rules (the “HVR”), but only in respect of under deck cargo.

Question 1: Does an action for security constitute “suit”?

The first question was whether proceedings brought purely to obtain security, such as the Singapore arrest, amount to “suit” within Article III rule 6, which discharges the carrier from liability unless suit is brought within one year of delivery. The Court of Appeal agreed with the first-instance judge that “suit” means substantive proceedings capable of deciding the claim, not merely proceedings seeking security, and dismissed the Cargo Owners’ appeal on this point. The Court reasoned that the object of the time bar is to ensure the prompt making and pursuit of substantive claims, not merely notification that a claim might follow.

Question 2: What must a bill of lading state to exclude on deck cargo from the HVR?

The second question concerned what statement on a bill of lading is required, under Article I(c), to exclude part of a non homogenous cargo carried on deck from the definition of “Goods” (and therefore from the HVR), where only part of the consignment was on deck. Reversing the findings of the judge and the arbitrator, the Court of Appeal allowed the Owners’ appeal, holding that where cargo items differ in value, the bill must specifically identify the cargo carried on deck, for example by parcel or serial number, rather than merely stating a quantity or proportion carried on deck. As a result, the entire cargo, including the portion described as carried on deck, was treated as “Goods” subject to the HVR, meaning the one year time bar applied to the whole claim.

Practical implications

The decision is a reminder that security proceedings and the substantive claim need to be pursued in tandem: cargo interests should establish the correct forum for their dispute at the outset and safeguard the one year time limit regardless of any steps taken to secure the claim. For carriers, the judgment highlights the importance of carrying stowage information for each item of cargo through onto the bill of lading. Since the Court left open how much identification is required for homogeneous cargo, the safer course is to specifically identify on deck items even where the cargo is entirely uniform.