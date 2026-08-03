No Time Limit: Court Of Appeal Rules 12-Year Limitation Period Cannot Prevent Execution Of Possession Orders

The Court of Appeal¹ has this month issued an important judgment clarifying the law on the enforcement of possession orders in Ireland. The Court held that the 12-year limitation period prescribed by the Statute of Limitations 1957 for "actions upon a judgment" does not apply to applications for leave to issue execution of a possession order.

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Overview

The Court of Appeal1 has this month issued an important judgment clarifying the law on the enforcement of possession orders in Ireland. The Court held that the 12-year limitation period prescribed by the Statute of Limitations 1957 for "actions upon a judgment" does not apply to applications for leave to issue execution of a possession order. This decision has significant practical implications for lenders and those holding interests in secured property loans where possession orders were obtained some years ago.

Background

In March 2012, Start Mortgages obtained an order for possession of the defendants' property in the High Court. The order was subject to a six-month stay on execution, which expired in September 2012.

Just over 12 years later, the underlying loan and mortgage were transferred to Mars Capital Finance Ireland DAC ("Mars Capital"). In October 2024, Mars Capital brought a motion seeking to be substituted as the plaintiff in the proceedings and to obtain leave to issue execution of the possession order.

The first defendant opposed the application, arguing that the 12-year limitation period for "an action upon a judgment" contained in section 11(6)(a) of the Statute of Limitations 1957 applied and that the application was therefore statute-barred.

The High Court

The High Court rejected the appellant's argument, finding that an application under Order 42, rule 24 of the Rules of the Superior Courts — which governs situations where more than six years have elapsed since an order or judgment — is not an "action upon a judgment" for the purposes of the Statute of Limitations. The High Court relied upon established authority, including Ulster Investment Bank Ltd v Rockrohan Estates Ltd [2015].

The first defendant appealed that decision to the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal's Decision

The Court of Appeal, in a judgment delivered by Ms Justice Costello and Mr Justice McDonald, dismissed the appeal and affirmed the High Court's finding.

The Court's analysis centred on two key questions:

What did the Oireachtas intend when it enacted the Statute of Limitations 1957 — specifically, whether the phrase "action upon a judgment" was intended to capture an application within existing proceedings for leave to issue execution? Whether an application under Order 42, rule 24 constitutes an "action" within the meaning of the Statute.

Interpretation of "action": The Statute defines "action" as "any proceeding (other than a criminal proceeding) in a Court established by law." The Court concluded that "proceeding" in this context refers to an originating application — one that commences or brings a new matter before the court — rather than an application made within the framework of proceedings already in existence.

Not a freestanding application: An application for leave to execute a possession order is brought within the proceedings in which the original order was granted. It is not, the Court found, a freestanding application that can be commenced independently of those existing proceedings. On that basis, it falls outside the definition of an "action" for the purposes of the Statute.

Historical analysis: The Court carried out a detailed review of pre-1957 legislation, including the Real Property Limitation Acts of 1833 and 1874 and the Common Law Procedure Act 1853. This analysis strongly suggested that, even before the 1957 Statute, an application for leave to execute was treated differently from an "action upon a judgment" in the strict sense. Crucially, the Court noted that the 1874 Act limitation provisions did not apply to possession orders (as opposed to money judgments), meaning that extending the 1957 Statute to cover such applications would have represented a radical and unexplained expansion of the law — something the Court considered "highly unlikely" to have been the Oireachtas's intention.

What This Means

This judgment provides welcome clarity for lenders and assignees of mortgage portfolios in a number of respects:

Older possession orders remain enforceable. Lenders who obtained possession orders many years ago but have not yet executed them are not automatically barred from doing so by virtue of the 12-year limitation period under the Statute of Limitations.

Lenders who obtained possession orders many years ago but have not yet executed them are not automatically barred from doing so by virtue of the 12-year limitation period under the Statute of Limitations. Transfers of loan books are not affected. The fact that a loan and mortgage may have transferred from the original lender to a third party — as occurred here — does not undermine the enforceability of a pre-existing possession order, provided the appropriate substitution procedure is followed.

The fact that a loan and mortgage may have transferred from the original lender to a third party — as occurred here — does not undermine the enforceability of a pre-existing possession order, provided the appropriate substitution procedure is followed. Order 42, rule 24 remains the correct mechanism. Where more than six years have elapsed since a possession order was made, an application under Order 42, rule 24 RSC for leave to issue execution is the appropriate route and is not subject to the 12-year limitation period.

Conclusion

This is a significant decision for the mortgage and secured lending sector. It confirms that lenders and those who acquire mortgage portfolios retain the ability to enforce possession orders notwithstanding the passage of considerable time, and that the Statute of Limitations does not operate as a bar to such enforcement applications.

Footnote

1. Mars Capital Finance Ireland DAC v McDaid & Anor [2026] IECA 134

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