Austria Needs To Become An International Hub For Legal Services

The new EU Class Actions Directive, coupled with billion-euro arbitrations that are driven by sanctions and energy volatility, and the race to secure mobile assets in across borders-disputes throughout Europe has never been more complex nor presented higher-stakes. From tracking mega-yachts across oceans to seizing aircraft and art collections, partners Alexander Klauser, Bettina Knoetzl, Florian Haugeneder, and Patrizia Netal recently sat down with TREND to discuss these challenges and their urgent call for reforms to keep Austria competitive as an international legal hub. A must-read for businesses and legal professionals in today's increasingly volatile commercial landscape.

