ARTICLE
9 February 2026

Austria Needs To Become An International Hub For Legal Services

KH
KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH

Contributor

KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH logo
KNOETZL is Austria’s first large-scale legal powerhouse providing the highest quality of advocacy in dispute resolution and corporate crisis. The firm’s specialists litigate in Austrian and regional courts, mediate and arbitrate across the CEE region and globally.
Explore Firm Details
The new EU Class Actions Directive, coupled with billion-euro arbitrations that are driven by sanctions and energy volatility, and the race to secure mobile assets in across borders-disputes throughout Europe...
Austria Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Knoetzl  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Knoetzl  ’s articles from KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH are most popular:
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives and HR

The new EU Class Actions Directive, coupled with billion-euro arbitrations that are driven by sanctions and energy volatility, and the race to secure mobile assets in across borders-disputes throughout Europe has never been more complex nor presented higher-stakes. From tracking mega-yachts across oceans to seizing aircraft and art collections, partners Alexander Klauser, Bettina Knoetzl, Florian Haugeneder, and Patrizia Netal recently sat down with TREND to discuss these challenges and their urgent call for reforms to keep Austria competitive as an international legal hub. A must-read for businesses and legal professionals in today's increasingly volatile commercial landscape.

1742008.jpg

https://www.linkedin.com/company/knoetzl/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Knoetzl  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More