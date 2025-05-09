ARTICLE
9 May 2025

IBA Litigation Committee – 2025 Dispute Resolution Section Essay Competition

Are you under 35, ready to make your mark in international dispute resolution and interested in attending the 2025 IBA Annual Conference in Toronto in November 2025?
Knoetzl  
Are you under 35, ready to make your mark in international dispute resolution and interested in attending the 2025 IBA Annual Conference in Toronto in November 2025? Then this message is for you: The IBA Litigation Committee, whose Advisory Board includes partner Bettina Knoetzl, invites you to enter the 2025 Dispute Resolution Section Essay Competition and win a scholarship to the one of the biggest and most-awaited events of the year.

Topic:
"The (controversial) role of experts in dispute resolution. What should be the role of experts in dispute resolution? Is the criticism justified, for example, regarding (i) independence and impartiality of experts, (ii) lack of a clear regulatory framework applicable to party-appointed experts, (iii) expert reports as too long/complex or (iv) lack of coordination between party-appointed experts (ships passing in the night)? What are the latest trends in your jurisdictions to improve corresponding weaknesses?"

Deadline: 18 May 2025, midnight BST

Eligibility: You must be a qualified or qualifying lawyer under 35 years old to enter, and IBA membership is NOT required to participate!


Scholarship Award Includes:
Waived registration for the IBA Annual Conference in Toronto
Accommodation while attending the conference
Contribution towards travel costs to attend the conference


More details & eligibility:https://www.ibanet.org/annual-conference-scholarships

