Expert Witnesses In Cyprus Litigation: The New Procedural Discipline Under Part 34

Expert evidence plays an important role in complex civil litigation, particularly in construction, medical negligence, valuation, engineering and commercial disputes. Its purpose, however, is often misunderstood.

Phoebus, Christos Clerides & Associates LLC is a leading Cyprus-based law firm founded in 1950 by Phoebus Clerides, former Minister of Justice and Member of Parliament. His son, Dr. Christos Clerides—graduate of King’s College London and former MP, National Council member, and Cyprus Bar Association President—later led the firm. Now under the third generation—Phoebe Cleridou, Alexandros Clerides, and Constantinos Clerides—the firm upholds its legacy of excellence, specialising in litigation and dispute resolution. For over 75 years, it has represented clients in complex cases across all levels of Cypriot courts. Its practice spans civil, commercial, constitutional, administrative, criminal, and human rights law. The firm also advises on corporate, commercial, contractual, real estate, and banking matters with a focus on dispute prevention. With 16 experienced legal professionals, the firm combines tradition with a client-focused approach, earning a strong reputation for advocacy, integrity, and legal precision.

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Expert evidence plays an important role in complex civil litigation, particularly in construction, medical negligence, valuation, engineering and commercial disputes. Its purpose, however, is often misunderstood. An expert witness is not called to argue a party’s case or to replace the Court’s evaluative function. The expert’s role is to provide specialised knowledge, technical criteria and independent opinion so that the Court can reach its own conclusions on matters outside ordinary judicial experience.

The Expert Assists, but the Court Decides

Cypriot case law has long recognised that expert evidence is assessed by the Court like any other evidence. The Court is not bound to accept an expert’s opinion simply because it is presented as specialised evidence. The established approach is that the expert assists, but the Court decides.

The expert must therefore provide the Court with the necessary scientific, technical or specialised criteria. He does not determine the facts, resolve the legal issues or assume the role of advocate. The weight attached to expert evidence depends not only on qualifications, but also on reasoning, methodology, independence and factual foundation.

This is especially important in technical disputes. The more the Court depends on expert assistance, the more important independence and transparency become. A partisan expert may appear useful to the party who calls him, but is unlikely to provide meaningful assistance to the Court.

Part 34 and the Expert’s Overriding Duty

Part 34 of the new Civil Procedure Rules gives these principles sharper procedural force. Expert evidence must be limited to what is reasonably required for resolving the dispute. More importantly, the expert’s primary duty is to assist the Court on matters within his expertise, and that duty overrides any obligation owed to the party instructing or paying him.

This represents a significant cultural shift. Expert evidence is no longer an automatic litigation weapon. A party may not call an expert or rely on an expert report without the Court’s permission. When permission is sought, the party must identify the relevant field of expertise and the issues to be addressed. The Court may limit the scope of evidence, restrict the issues, direct the use of a single joint expert, control recoverable fees and require discussions between experts.

Part 34 also imposes clear standards for expert reports. The report must be the independent product of the expert’s own opinion. It must be objective, impartial and uninfluenced by litigation pressures. The expert must not assume the role of advocate, must consider all material facts, including those which may weaken his opinion, and must identify when a matter falls outside his expertise or when the available information is insufficient.

The written report is now the centrepiece of expert evidence. It must state the expert’s qualifications, the material relied upon, the facts and instructions on which the opinion is based, the methodology adopted, and the reasons for the conclusions reached. It must also contain a declaration that the expert understands and has complied with his duty to the Court, and it must be verified by a statement of truth.

These requirements are not merely formal. They go directly to weight and reliability. A report that states conclusions without reasoning, ignores adverse facts, fails to explain its assumptions, or crosses into legal argument may carry little persuasive value.

Practical Implications for Litigation

The new framework is particularly important in technical disputes, such as construction cases involving delay, extension of time, variations, causation and the critical path of the works. In such cases, it is not enough for an expert simply to assert that a project was delayed or that certain instructions affected progress. The opinion must be supported by clear methodology, contemporaneous records, causal analysis and identification of the specific events said to have affected the programme of works.

The same applies in financial, medical, engineering and valuation disputes. The Court is assisted by analysis, not assertion.

The Rules also provide mechanisms to test and narrow expert evidence before trial. Written questions may be put to an opposing expert for clarification, usually within 28 days of service of the report. The Court may also order discussions between experts so that they identify what is agreed, what remains disputed and why. In appropriate cases, the Court may direct concurrent expert evidence, allowing experts to give evidence together and respond to each other’s views.

For lawyers, expert evidence must now be prepared with discipline from the outset. The expert must be properly qualified for the precise issue, independently instructed, provided with all material facts and required to explain his reasoning transparently. Lawyers should resist the temptation to use experts as advocates in technical language.

For experts, the message is equally clear. Their overriding duty is to the Court, not to the party who pays them. That does not mean they must avoid firm conclusions. It means their conclusions must be honest, independent, reasoned and properly confined to their expertise.

Part 34 therefore represents more than a procedural update. It reflects a wider change in the culture of civil litigation in Cyprus. Expert evidence must now be necessary, proportionate, transparent and genuinely independent. The expert who understands this role will assist the Court. The expert who acts as a partisan advocate may find that his evidence is given little weight, or no weight at all.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.