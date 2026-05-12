Online Defamation And Social Media: A Practical Guide

- within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
- in European Union
1. Overview
Social media is now central to how individuals and businesses communicate. However, the same features that make these platforms effective, speed, reach, and ease of sharing, also increase the risk of reputational harm.
False or misleading statements can circulate rapidly and cause significant damage before they can be addressed. This guide explains, in practical terms, how defamation operates under Cyprus law and what steps can be taken when harmful content appears online.
2. Understanding Defamation in Cyprus
In Cyprus, defamation is treated as a civil wrong. The relevant principles are found in the Civil Wrongs Law (Cap. 148), supported by common law.
According to section 17(1) of Cap. 148, defamation consists of the publication by any person and by any means any matter which (inter alia) naturally tends to injure or prejudice the reputation of any other person or is likely to expose any other person to general hatred, contempt or ridicule.
The courts assess how an ordinary person would understand the statement. It is not limited to explicit allegations, insinuations or misleading impressions can also be sufficient.
Unlike some jurisdictions, Cyprus does not apply a rigid statutory threshold such as “serious harm.” However, in practice, the courts will not entertain trivial complaints. The alleged damage must be meaningful and supported by evidence.
3. Why Social Media Creates Unique Risks
Online platforms have transformed how information spreads. A single post can reach a wide audience within minutes and may be replicated across multiple platforms.
Key risk factors include:
- Viral dissemination via shares and reposts
- Permanent or semi-permanent availability of content
- Informal tone leading to careless or exaggerated statements
- Anonymity or pseudonymity, making accountability more difficult
Even brief or impulsive posts can have lasting consequences, particularly where they concern professional reputation or business conduct.
4. What Counts as Defamatory Content Online
On social media, defamatory content can appear in various formats.
Common examples include (inter alia):
- Allegations of misconduct, fraud, or dishonesty
- Statements suggesting professional incompetence
- False claims about business practices
- Edited or misleading images and videos
- Comments or replies that repeat or endorse defamatory allegations
5. First Response: Acting Quickly and Strategically
When a defamatory post appears, timing is critical. The longer content remains online, the greater the risk of widespread harm.
A structured approach is advisable.
5.1. Secure Evidence
Before taking any steps to remove the content, it is essential to preserve evidence.
This should include:
- Screenshots of the post
- The date and time of publication
- The username or account details
- Any replies, shares, or engagement metrics
Where possible, also identify whether the content has been reproduced elsewhere.
This step is crucial. Once content is removed, recovering accurate evidence can be difficult or impossible.
5.2. Use Platform Reporting Tools
Most platforms provide mechanisms for reporting abusive or unlawful content.
Typical outcomes include:
- Review of the content against platform policies
- Removal of the post
- Suspension or restriction of the account
While this process can be effective, it is not always sufficient, particularly in more serious cases.
5.3. Consider Direct Engagement
In some situations, it may be appropriate to contact the individual responsible and request:
- Removal of the content
- A correction or clarification
- An apology
This approach can resolve matters quickly, but it should be handled carefully to avoid escalation.
6. Legal Options in Cyprus
A party can formally initiate proceedings before the competent Cyprus courts.
6.1. Identifying Potential Defendants
A claim may be brought against any person who was involved in the publication of the defamatory statement.
This may include:
- The original author of the content
- Any editor or administrator exercising control over publication
- A publisher, including operators of websites or pages
- Any person who reposted, shared, or endorsed the statement
- Any party who, as a joint tortfeasor, contributed to, facilitated, or participated in the publication
In appropriate cases, it is also possible to pursue claims against multiple parties involved in the dissemination of the content.
6.2. Interim Relief
Where the harm is ongoing, an injunction pending the final adjudication of the claim may be sought.
This can:
- Prevent further publication; and/or
- Require the removal of existing content
The court will typically consider:
- Whether there is a serious issue to be tried
- The urgency of the situation
- Whether damages alone would be an adequate remedy
- The balance between protecting reputation and safeguarding freedom of expression
Interim relief can be particularly effective in limiting ongoing or escalating reputational damage.
6.3. Damages
A successful claim may result in an award of damages.
These may cover:
- Reputational harm
- Financial loss (including loss of business or opportunities)
- Distress, where appropriate
The level of damages will depend on factors such as:
- The seriousness of the allegation
- The extent of publication
- The impact on the claimant
7. Jurisdiction in Cross-Border Cases
Social media disputes often involve multiple jurisdictions.
As confirmed in the case of Ioannou ν. Google Ireland Ltd a.o., General Application no.220/2019, 13/12/2019, jurisdiction in Cyprus can be established when the allegedly defamatory material has been accessed or read within Cyprus.
8. Time Sensitivity
Defamation claims are subject to limitation periods.
The limitation period in Cyprus for defamation claims is just one year from the time the cause of action arose.
Before pursuing a claim, it is important to assess potential defences.
These may include:
- Truth: the statement is accurate
- Opinion: the statement reflects a genuine opinion based on facts
- Public interest: publication serves a legitimate public purpose
- Privilege: certain contexts are legally protected
The existence of a valid defence may prevent a claim from succeeding.
9. Practical Guidance for Individuals and Businesses
When dealing with defamatory social media content, the following approach is recommended:
- Act promptly to limit further dissemination
- Preserve evidence before seeking removal
- Assess the seriousness and actual impact of the content
- Consider informal resolution where appropriate
- Seek legal advice early in complex or high-impact cases
- Take a strategic view, particularly in cross-border situations
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.