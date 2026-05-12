Online Defamation And Social Media: A Practical Guide

Social media is now central to how individuals and businesses communicate. However, the same features that make these platforms effective, speed, reach, and ease of sharing, also increase the risk of reputational harm.

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1. Overview

Social media is now central to how individuals and businesses communicate. However, the same features that make these platforms effective, speed, reach, and ease of sharing, also increase the risk of reputational harm.

False or misleading statements can circulate rapidly and cause significant damage before they can be addressed. This guide explains, in practical terms, how defamation operates under Cyprus law and what steps can be taken when harmful content appears online.

2. Understanding Defamation in Cyprus

In Cyprus, defamation is treated as a civil wrong. The relevant principles are found in the Civil Wrongs Law (Cap. 148), supported by common law.

According to section 17(1) of Cap. 148, defamation consists of the publication by any person and by any means any matter which (inter alia) naturally tends to injure or prejudice the reputation of any other person or is likely to expose any other person to general hatred, contempt or ridicule.

The courts assess how an ordinary person would understand the statement. It is not limited to explicit allegations, insinuations or misleading impressions can also be sufficient.

Unlike some jurisdictions, Cyprus does not apply a rigid statutory threshold such as “serious harm.” However, in practice, the courts will not entertain trivial complaints. The alleged damage must be meaningful and supported by evidence.

3. Why Social Media Creates Unique Risks

Online platforms have transformed how information spreads. A single post can reach a wide audience within minutes and may be replicated across multiple platforms.

Key risk factors include:

Viral dissemination via shares and reposts

Permanent or semi-permanent availability of content

Informal tone leading to careless or exaggerated statements

Anonymity or pseudonymity, making accountability more difficult

Even brief or impulsive posts can have lasting consequences, particularly where they concern professional reputation or business conduct.

4. What Counts as Defamatory Content Online

On social media, defamatory content can appear in various formats.

Common examples include (inter alia):

Allegations of misconduct, fraud, or dishonesty

Statements suggesting professional incompetence

False claims about business practices

Edited or misleading images and videos

Comments or replies that repeat or endorse defamatory allegations

5. First Response: Acting Quickly and Strategically

When a defamatory post appears, timing is critical. The longer content remains online, the greater the risk of widespread harm.

A structured approach is advisable.

5.1. Secure Evidence

Before taking any steps to remove the content, it is essential to preserve evidence.

This should include:

Screenshots of the post

The date and time of publication

The username or account details

Any replies, shares, or engagement metrics

Where possible, also identify whether the content has been reproduced elsewhere.

This step is crucial. Once content is removed, recovering accurate evidence can be difficult or impossible.

5.2. Use Platform Reporting Tools

Most platforms provide mechanisms for reporting abusive or unlawful content.

Typical outcomes include:

Review of the content against platform policies

Removal of the post

Suspension or restriction of the account

While this process can be effective, it is not always sufficient, particularly in more serious cases.

5.3. Consider Direct Engagement

In some situations, it may be appropriate to contact the individual responsible and request:

Removal of the content

A correction or clarification

An apology

This approach can resolve matters quickly, but it should be handled carefully to avoid escalation.

6. Legal Options in Cyprus

A party can formally initiate proceedings before the competent Cyprus courts.

6.1. Identifying Potential Defendants

A claim may be brought against any person who was involved in the publication of the defamatory statement.

This may include:

The original author of the content

Any editor or administrator exercising control over publication

A publisher, including operators of websites or pages

Any person who reposted, shared, or endorsed the statement

Any party who, as a joint tortfeasor, contributed to, facilitated, or participated in the publication

In appropriate cases, it is also possible to pursue claims against multiple parties involved in the dissemination of the content.

6.2. Interim Relief

Where the harm is ongoing, an injunction pending the final adjudication of the claim may be sought.

This can:

Prevent further publication; and/or

Require the removal of existing content

The court will typically consider:

Whether there is a serious issue to be tried

The urgency of the situation

Whether damages alone would be an adequate remedy

The balance between protecting reputation and safeguarding freedom of expression

Interim relief can be particularly effective in limiting ongoing or escalating reputational damage.

6.3. Damages

A successful claim may result in an award of damages.

These may cover:

Reputational harm

Financial loss (including loss of business or opportunities)

Distress, where appropriate

The level of damages will depend on factors such as:

The seriousness of the allegation

The extent of publication

The impact on the claimant

7. Jurisdiction in Cross-Border Cases

Social media disputes often involve multiple jurisdictions.

As confirmed in the case of Ioannou ν. Google Ireland Ltd a.o., General Application no.220/2019, 13/12/2019, jurisdiction in Cyprus can be established when the allegedly defamatory material has been accessed or read within Cyprus.

8. Time Sensitivity

Defamation claims are subject to limitation periods.

The limitation period in Cyprus for defamation claims is just one year from the time the cause of action arose.

Before pursuing a claim, it is important to assess potential defences.

These may include:

Truth: the statement is accurate

Opinion: the statement reflects a genuine opinion based on facts

Public interest: publication serves a legitimate public purpose

Privilege: certain contexts are legally protected

The existence of a valid defence may prevent a claim from succeeding.

9. Practical Guidance for Individuals and Businesses

When dealing with defamatory social media content, the following approach is recommended:

Act promptly to limit further dissemination

Preserve evidence before seeking removal

Assess the seriousness and actual impact of the content

Consider informal resolution where appropriate

Seek legal advice early in complex or high-impact cases

Take a strategic view, particularly in cross-border situations

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.