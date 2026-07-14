ARTICLE
14 July 2026

CoA, July 6, 2026, Decision Regarding Application To Withdraw (R. 265 RoP) And Reimbursement Of Court Fees (R. 370.9 RoP), UPC-CoA-29/2026, UPC-CoA-30/2026

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The Court of Appeal of the Unified Patent Court addresses applications to withdraw in appeal proceedings involving Bekaert Combustion Technology B.V., NV Bekaert SA, and Polidoro S.p.a. concerning European Patent EP 2 037 175. The proceedings examine procedural rules governing withdrawal applications under the Rules of Procedure, specifically Rules 265.1, 265.2(c), and 370.9(b).
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1. Key takeaways

R. 265.1 RoP applies equally to withdrawals of appeals and first instance actions, provided no final decision has yet been issued

The CoA confirmed its consistent case law that R. 265.1 RoP, which permits withdrawal of an action before a final decision is issued, applies equally to appeal proceedings.

With both appellant and respondent having consented to each other’s withdrawal, the Court permitted the withdrawal and declared the proceedings closed.

Where both parties mutually agree that no cost decision is required, the Court is not obligated to issue such a decision under R. 265.2(c) RoP

R. 265.2(c) RoP generally requires the Court to issue a cost decision upon withdrawal, in accordance with Part 1, Chapter 5 of the RoP.

However, if both appellant and respondent explicitly agree that the first-instance cost order should remain unaffected and no new cost decision is sought, the Court has no obligation to issue a cost decision, respecting party autonomy.

Appellant is entitled to a 50% reimbursement of appeal court fees under R. 370.9(b) RoP if the withdrawal is filed before the written procedure closes

R. 370.9(b) RoP, as amended and effective since 1 January 2026, provides for a 50% reimbursement of court fees if an action is withdrawn before the written procedure closes.

Since the application to withdraw the action and to reimburse the court fees was filed after 1 January 2026, the amended version of R. 370.9(b) RoP applied.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC-CoA-29/2026, UPC-CoA-30/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Application to withdraw in appeal proceedings

5. Parties

Appellants (Defendants and Counterclaimants): Bekaert Combustion Technology B.V. and NV Bekaert SA

Respondent (Claimant and Counterdefendant): Polidoro S.p.a.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 037 175

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 265.1 RoP

R. 265.2(c) RoP

R. 370.9(b) RoP

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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