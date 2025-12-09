Updated Fund Decree – Latest On Dutch Tax Classification As FGR For Dutch And Non-Dutch Limited Partnerships

On 2 December 2025, the Dutch State Secretary for Finance published an update of the decree addressing the amended definition of the fund for joint account (fonds voor gemene rekening; FGR) and the new definition of the 'transparent fund' for Dutch tax purposes (Fund Decree). Among others, the updated Fund Decree further elaborates under which circumstances a Dutch limited partnership (commanditaire vennootschap) or a foreign limited partnership may be (re)classified as a non-transparent FGR.

Background

As of 1 January 2025, all Dutch and non-Dutch partnerships are, as a main rule, classified as transparent for Dutch tax purposes, except when a partnership should be considered an FGR. At the same time, an amended FGR definition was introduced.

These changes bring investment funds – which are structured as a Dutch or non-Dutch limited partnership (or other type of partnership entity) – in scope of an (often unintended) (re)classification as a non-transparent vehicle for Dutch tax purposes. The Dutch caretaker government is investigating the possibility of additional amendments to the FGR definition to take away certain issues and uncertainties that have arisen in this respect. A legislative proposal in this regard is expected to be published for public consultation before year-end 2025, with entry into effect on 1 January 2027 at the earliest. In the meantime, grandfathering rules may provide relief to the moment that any changes in legislation will enter into effect. We refer to our website post on the current state of play with regard to the FGR definition for further details.

Fund Decree

The (prior) Fund Decree, initially published in December 2024, elaborates on the cumulative criteria that must must be met by an investment fund to be classified as, or re-classified into, a non-transparent FGR. The updated Fund Decree published on 2 December 2025 contains clarifications on certain items that had previously not been addressed, including the qualification of an investment fund under the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht, Wft), the scope of a 'normal' portfolio management strategy (beleggen), and the tradeability of participation rights (see further below). While these updates provide more guidance, such as clarifying that family funds cannot qualify as FGRs and outlining conditions for lending activities, key uncertainties remain.

What's new?

In the updated Fund Decree, the following new items are addressed:

Investment fund qualification

To qualify as an FGR, the investment fund must be an 'investment fund' (i.e., an AIF) or 'fund for collective investment in tradeable securities' (i.e., a UCITS) within the meaning of the Wft. The updated Fund Decree clarifies this requirement is presumed to be satisfied if the fund manager registers the fund as such with the Dutch Financial Markets Authority (Autoriteit Financiële Markt, AFM), either with an AFM license or under an exemption. An EU-based fund could demonstrate its qualification as an investment fund or a collective investment in securities by providing a license or registration comparable to that of the AFM. Unfortunately, the updated Fund Decree still does not provide any further guidance in this regard on funds based outside the EU.

When a fund raises capital exclusively within an existing group of family members, it falls outside the definition of collective investment and therefore outside the scope of the Wft. The Dutch tax authorities follow the AFM's interpretation in this regard. A family fund can therefore not qualify as an FGR.

Normal portfolio management strategy

The investment fund must have a strategy that is classified as 'normal' portfolio management (i.e., generally not entrepreneurial / 'value-add'). The new Decree clarifies how this applies to funds investing in tax-transparent limited partnerships (LPs) and loans.

For investments in tax-transparent LPs, the assets and liabilities are attributed to the participants for Dutch tax purposes. However, simply participating in an LP that carries on a business enterprise does not automatically result in that the fund itself is deemed to carry on a business enterprise. The fund can therefore still meet the investment criteria and qualify as an FGR.

For funds investing in loans, a case-by-case analysis on the basis of the relevant facts and circumstances is in principle required to determine whether the lending activities qualify as 'normal' portfolio management. However, lending activities should now in any case qualify as 'normal' portfolio management if the following strict criteria are met:

No more than 10% of the fund's assets may be lent to a single borrower (including group companies).

No more than 15% of the fund's assets may be invested in loans rated B+ or lower (unless the fund's AFM risk rating is 4 or lower).

These limits are tested at the time of granting the loan.

The fund must make only limited use of external financing. In this context, leverage is capped at 20% of the fund's assets (in line with the financing restrictions for Dutch fiscal investment institutions (fiscale beleggingsinstelling, FBI).

Management fees must not exceed 1% of fund assets per year (excluding interest costs and certain SDG-related costs).

No profit-based or performance-related compensation for the manager or related parties.

The fund's investment policy, risk framework, and specific risks must be clearly described in the prospectus.

The above criteria serve as a safe harbour. However, based on our experience, most private debt funds generally do not meet these conditions. As a result, an assessment based the relevant facts and circumstances remains required. Advance certainty can be requested from the Dutch tax authorities.

Tradeability of participation rights

The participations in the investment fund must be embodied by 'tradeable participation certificates', whereby participation certificates are not considered tradeable if they are only transferable to the investment fund by way of redemption (in which case it would be a Redemption Fund). The updated Fund Decree emphasizes that the fund terms must explicitly state that the participant has a (conditional) redemption right or that participation rights can only be transferred back to the fund itself.

For determining whether a fund qualifies as a Redemption Fund, certain transfers are disregarded. These include transfers of participation rights by universal succession, transfers by particular title under inheritance law, and transfers resulting from the creation or division of a marital community, including upon its dissolution.

In a stacked structure where one fund invests in another, each fund is assessed independently to determine whether it qualifies as a Redemption Fund. The classification of the other fund has no impact on this assessment.

A Redemption Fund may still be classified as a reverse hybrid entity if at least 50% of ownership rights are held by related entities in jurisdictions that classify the entity as non-transparent.

Unfortunately, the Fund Decree does not provide any further guidance as to when an investment fund is deemed to have issued 'participation certificates'.

Takeaways

The updated Fund Decree provides for some helpful insights, while legislative proposals to amend the FGR definition are underway. For now, some key takeaways are:

Registration with the AFM or equivalent EU Financial Supervision Authority can be used to substantiate the investment fund classification.

Family-only funds fall outside the Wft and cannot qualify as FGRs.

Participation in tax-transparent LPs that carry on a business enterprise does not automatically make the fund a business enterprise and exclude it from FGR classification.

Safe harbour criteria have been introduced for debt funds in relation to normal portfolio management.

For determining whether a fund qualifies as a Redemption Fund, certain transfers are disregarded.

