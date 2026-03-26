A globally renowned multinational company with a long-standing presence in the Chinese market encountered the registration and commercial use of a similar trademark in its core service classes.

Since its establishment in 2002, Chang Tsi & Partners has become one of the leading law firms in China. The firm has constantly been referred to as a “National Outstanding Law Firm”, “The Best IP Law Firm in China”, “China IP Law Firm” and “Tier 1 IP Law Firm of the Year” by the Ministry of Justice of China, international legal directories and various business magazines such as the Chambers Asia Pacific, The Asia Pacific Legal 500 as well as Asialaw Profiles.

Chang Tsi & Partners is a "National Outstanding Law Firm (nominated by Ministry of Justice of China)" with a strong reputation in intellectual property and litigation.

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I. Background and Key Issues

A globally renowned multinational company with a long-standing presence in the Chinese market encountered the registration and commercial use of a similar trademark in its core service classes. Although the disputed mark differed in form, its overall structure and recognition logic closely corresponded to the client’s established brand system, creating a significant risk of market confusion.

In the prior invalidation proceedings, the trademark authority found certain formal differences between the marks and did not support claims of bad faith registration, ultimately maintaining the validity of the disputed mark. This outcome posed a substantial threat to the client’s established brand identity and market positioning, prompting the client to initiate administrative litigation seeking judicial review.

The case presented three major challenges:

• Demonstrating substantive market confusion despite formal differences;

• Overcoming the administrative authority’s emphasis on formal comparison;

• Establishing bad faith and “free-riding” behavior within a single trademark dispute.

II. Litigation Strategy and Case Advancement

After entering the administrative litigation stage, the legal team restructured its strategy by focusing on key issues identified in the prior decision and optimizing the overall approach to evidence and argumentation.

1. Defining the Core Argument through Iterative Analysis

Through multiple rounds of legal analysis, the team shifted the focus from formal comparison to overall brand recognition patterns and market perception, aligning the argument with evolving judicial standards.

2. Strengthening the Case with Investigative Support

Leveraging in-house investigation resources, the team conducted extensive research into the actual use of the disputed mark and its market presentation. These findings provided critical support for demonstrating how the marks are perceived in real commercial contexts.

3. Comprehensive Evidence Integration

Building upon materials submitted in the administrative phase, the team further consolidated evidence relating to brand history, market influence, and industry recognition, forming a more robust and coherent evidentiary framework.

The coordinated efforts in fact-finding, evidence organization, and legal reasoning ensured that the court could fully understand the real-world recognition relationship between the marks.

III. Judgment and Case Value

The court ultimately overturned the prior administrative decision and declared the disputed trademark invalid, achieving a complete reversal in favor of the client.

Key values of the case include:

1. Judicial Correction of Administrative Decisions

The case demonstrates the critical role of judicial review in correcting administrative determinations, especially where earlier decisions relied heavily on formalistic analysis.

2. Effective Deterrence of Bad-Faith Filings

The court recognized that the disputed mark constituted a form of “free-riding” on the established brand, violating the principle of good faith. This ruling helps curb similar opportunistic registrations.

3. Protection of Core Brand Assets

By invalidating the disputed mark, the judgment eliminated ongoing confusion risks and safeguarded the client’s brand integrity and long-term market strategy in China.

4. Strategic Value for the Client

The case has become a benchmark example within the client’s global brand protection system, providing guidance for future enforcement strategies.

IV. Judicial Observations and Practical Implications

This case reflects several evolving trends in trademark adjudication:

1. Shift Toward Overall Recognition Analysis

Courts are increasingly focusing on holistic brand perception and market association, rather than purely formal comparison.

2. Substantive Approach to Bad Faith

Judicial analysis is moving beyond numerical evidence of filings, placing greater emphasis on behavioral patterns and market impact.

3. Strengthened Role of Judicial Remedies

Administrative litigation is playing a more prominent role in correcting overly formalistic administrative decisions, offering brand owners a vital path for protection.

Conclusion

This case highlights a broader shift in judicial practice—from formalistic comparison to a more market-oriented assessment of trademark recognition. Trademark disputes today often require a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach, combining factual investigation, evidence strategy, and legal argumentation.

Only through the coordinated use of professional resources can the true nature of market perception be effectively presented, enabling courts to reach more accurate and balanced decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.