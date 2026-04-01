Unlocking China's New SEP Guidelines: Strategic Insights For Global Innovators

In March 2026, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) issued the Guidelines for Patent Applications Involving Standards (Guidelines), marking the first comprehensive framework for standard-related patent applications in China. This document aims to assist applicants in drafting patent applications that align with China's legal requirements while facilitating integration with international standards. For global innovators and enterprises, understanding this new directive is essential to stay competitive in industries where Standard Essential Patents (SEPs) play a critical role.

Why SEPs Matter

SEPs are patents indispensable for implementing specific standards. Their economic value exceeds regular patents because they derive significance from the widespread adoption of the standards they support. Industries like telecommunications and semiconductors rely heavily on SEPs as strategic assets. The Guidelines align with China's broader policy goals, including the Outline for Building an Intellectual Property Powerhouse (2021–2035), emphasizing the integration of patents with international standards.

Core Framework: Patent-Standard Correspondence

The Guidelines introduce a methodology for analyzing the correspondence between patents and standards. This involves comparing technical features in patent claims with descriptions in standards documents. Outcomes are categorized as "corresponding" or "non-corresponding," with detailed classifications. For example:

Corresponding Scenarios: All technical features in the patent claims are explicitly described in the standard, or higher-level concepts in the claims encompass lower-level descriptions in the standard.

Non-Corresponding Scenarios: Certain technical features in the claims are absent from the standard, or the standard describes broader concepts that do not necessarily fall within the scope of the patent claims.

This framework is not just a tool for evaluating existing patents but a proactive strategy for applicants during drafting. Choices regarding language, generalization levels, and inclusion of features can significantly impact future compatibility with standards.

Strategic Tools for Patent Applications

The Guidelines highlight three key patent tools to help applicants synchronize their patent strategies with the lengthy standardization process:

Priority Rights: Secure an early filing date by submitting a preliminary application before proposing technology in standardization meetings. Refine claims within the 12-month priority period. Novelty Grace Period: File patents within six months of disclosing technical solutions in standardization meetings, leveraging the expanded grace period under China's updated regulations. Deferred Examination: Align patent timelines with standardization processes by requesting deferred examination for up to three years. Combined with delayed substantive examination requests, this provides up to six years to refine claims.

Drafting Strategies for Standard-Related Patents

Drafting patent applications that balance standard alignment and compliance with patent law requirements is critical. The Guidelines offer the following recommendations:

Terminology Alignment: Use terminology consistent with standard documents to enhance compatibility.

Layered Claim Design: Draft independent claims with broader generalizations to cover standard-related technical solutions while using dependent claims to introduce detailed variations.

Single-Sided Claims: For multi-party interactive technologies, describe the method from the perspective of a single execution entity to simplify infringement assessments.

Comprehensive Examples: Include diverse implementation examples in the specification to support claim generalization and future modifications.

Navigating Challenges in SEP Applications

The Guidelines also address challenges unique to SEP applications, such as maintaining the inventive step in incremental innovations within the same technological generation. For example:

Technical Optimization Applications: Focus on specific technical bottlenecks rather than generic performance improvements. Illustrate the interrelation of technical features and provide comparative results to substantiate inventive step.

New Generation-Specific Solutions: Highlight the connection between the technical problem and the features of the new technology generation, emphasizing deep integration with novel functionalities.

Extended Applications of General Solutions: Demonstrate how technical methods are creatively adjusted for new scenarios to avoid being perceived as mere adaptations.

Practical Implications for Enterprises

For enterprises engaging in SEP strategies, the Guidelines provide actionable insights:

Comprehensive SEP Strategies: Plan patent portfolios across the entire standardization lifecycle—from early proposals to post-standardization refinement. Effective Use of Patent Tools: Leverage priority rights, grace periods, and deferred examination to align patent timelines with standardization processes. Robust Drafting Practices: Adopt the recommended drafting strategies to enhance the likelihood of patent approval and successful SEP integration.

Conclusion

China's Guidelines for Patent Applications Involving Standards represent a milestone in the country's efforts to align patent practices with global standardization trends. For enterprises operating in SEP-intensive industries, understanding and applying these strategies is no longer optional - it is a necessity for maintaining competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

As the standardization processes expand into emerging fields like artificial intelligence, IoT, and autonomous vehicles, the principles outlined in the Guidelines will continue to evolve. Staying informed and adaptable will be key for innovators aiming to leverage SEPs as strategic assets in the global market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.