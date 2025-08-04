2025 Revision! Full Text Released: Anti-Unfair Competition Law Of The People's Republic Of China

Order of the President of the People's Republic of China

No. 50

The Anti-Unfair Competition Law of the People's Republic of China, revised and passed at the 16th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China on June 27, 2025, is hereby promulgated and will take effect on October 15, 2025.

The President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping

June 27, 2025

(Source: website of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China)

