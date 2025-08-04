ARTICLE
4 August 2025

The Informative User Guide For The View And Drawing Requirements Of Designs Of The ID5 Offices Released

UA
China Intellectual Property
The Informative User Guide for the View and Drawing Requirements of Designs of the Industrial Design 5 (ID5) Offices is a joint project led by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). By comparing and analyzing the views and drawing requirements of the ID5 offices, the Guide offers a comprehensive presentationin both text and visual formats. This resource serves as a valuable reference for innovators.

For more project outcomes, please visit the official website: https://id-five.org.

Appendix 1: Original English Version of the Informative User Guide for the View and Drawing Requirements of Designs

(Source: website of the CNIPA)

