Stephen Yang: Navigating China's Patent Landscape (Podcast)

Jeff Harty discusses the evolution of China's patent system with Stephen Yang. The conversation highlights the shift from foreign to Chinese patent filings, now at more than 3 million annually, with 1.6 million invention patent filings in 2023.

In this episode, Jeff Harty and Stephen Yang discuss:

Patent filing trends in China

Types of patent protection

Government innovation policies

Patent enforcement mechanisms and strategy

Key Takeaways:

China's patent system has dramatically transformed, with Chinese applicants now dominating patent filings. In 2023, more than 1.6 million invention patent applications were filed, with 1.5 million from Chinese applicants.

China offers a unique utility model patent system. It provides a faster, cheaper alternative to invention patents with a lower inventive step threshold. These patents can be granted in about six months and can provide strategic advantages for certain types of subject matter.

The Chinese government has actively driven patent innovation through national IP strategies, government subsidies, and incentives. This led to some unintended consequences like "abnormal applications" that are now being addressed.

Patent enforcement in China follows a dual-track system with administrative and judicial routes. Foreign patent holders can expect a relatively neutral judicial environment, with nearly 99 percent of prevailing patent holders receiving injunctive relief and increasingly higher damage awards.

"Right now, the whole atmosphere in China is pro patentee, pro rights holder. Doesn't matter if it's domestic or foreign." —Stephen Yang

About Stephen Yang: Stephen Yang is a patent attorney and managing partner of IP March. He began to practice IP law in 1997. Educated in both China and Canada, Stephen worked in private practice in China and as in-house counsel in Canada. He has gained a unique perspective in providing legal services to clients.

