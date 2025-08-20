Shen Changyu Holds Bilateral Meetings With Heads Of IP Offices From Multiple Countries And Regions And Attends BRICS Heads Of IP Offices Meeting

From July 7 to 9 local time, during the Sixty-Sixth Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the WIPO, Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, held bilateral meetings with the heads of intellectual property (IP) offices from Singapore, Hungary, Spain, France, Denmark, Australia and Morocco, as well as the EUIPO and the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) in Geneva, Switzerland. Shen also participated in the Informal Ministerial Policy Dialogue hosted by WIPO and attended the BRICS Heads of Intellectual Property Offices Meeting.

In bilateral meetings, Shen exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and reached a series of important consensuses. He emphasized that the Chinese government attaches great importance to IP work and is committed to building an efficient and integrated IP governance system. Over the past year, China has made new progress in IP legislation, creation, examination, utilization, protection, services, and international cooperation, continuously optimizing its environment for innovation and creativity. Moving forward, China is willing to work with all parties to enhance communication and deliver better services for global IP users. All counterparts expressed their willingness to further deepen cooperation with China and exchange views on areas such as IP talent training, public services, pledge financing, trademark and geographical indication protection, and the application of artificial intelligence in IP examination. During the meetings, Shen signed bilateral memorandums of understanding on cooperation respectively with the heads of the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office and the OAPI, and signed a memorandum of understanding on the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) cooperation with the General Director of the Moroccan Office of Industrial and Commercial Property (OMPIC).

On July 7, WIPO held the Informal Ministerial Policy Dialogue under the theme "Shaping the Future of Innovation." Shen participated and delivered a speech in which he shared CNIPA's practical experience in exploring IP protection rules related to artificial intelligence and leveraging AI tools to enhance IP management efficiency, which was warmly received by attendees.

On July 8, Shen attended the BRICS Heads of Intellectual Property Offices Meeting. He noted that in recent years, IP BRICS cooperation has expanded with the addition of five new members, significantly enlarging its circle of friends and strengthening its global influence. He expressed hope that the IP BRICS offices would continue to build on this positive momentum, achieve more fruitful outcomes, and better serve IP users. During the meeting, BRICS members held in-depth discussions on the latest progress of joint projects and preparations for the next BRICS Heads of Intellectual Property Offices Meeting, reaching important consensus on future cooperation.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/7/18/art_1340_200687.html

