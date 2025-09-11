ARTICLE
11 September 2025

XML Format Is Required By CNIPA As From October 1, 2025 For Patent Filings

AC
AFD China

Contributor

AFD China logo
AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office offers full-range IP services, including but not limited to filing/registration, strategy, transaction, asset management, dispute resolution, and litigation. We are an accredited AAAAA-level (top tier) patent firm, a Council Member firm of the China Trademark Association, and a recommended IP service provider for SMEs.
Explore Firm Details
Starting from October 1, 2025, Extensible Markup Language (XML) format is required by CNIPA for patent applications filed through its e-filing system
China Intellectual Property
AFD China Intellectual Property
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Starting from October 1, 2025, Extensible Markup Language (XML) format is required by CNIPA for patent applications filed through its e-filing system.

Failure to do so will be deemed as an automatic waiver of the rights for certain examination procedures, such as the request for Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH), the request for deferred examination, etc.

And, CNIPA will gradually upgrade its online filing system in 2026 so as to only accept XML-format submissions for all patent applications filed through its e-filing system.

Thus, in order to maintain the applicant's rights to all available examination procedures including those mentioned above, it is recommended that the applicant prepare and submit all patent applications in XML format as required by CNIPA as from October 1, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
AFD China Intellectual Property
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More