XML Format Is Required By CNIPA As From October 1, 2025 For Patent Filings

Starting from October 1, 2025, Extensible Markup Language (XML) format is required by CNIPA for patent applications filed through its e-filing system.

Failure to do so will be deemed as an automatic waiver of the rights for certain examination procedures, such as the request for Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH), the request for deferred examination, etc.

And, CNIPA will gradually upgrade its online filing system in 2026 so as to only accept XML-format submissions for all patent applications filed through its e-filing system.

Thus, in order to maintain the applicant's rights to all available examination procedures including those mentioned above, it is recommended that the applicant prepare and submit all patent applications in XML format as required by CNIPA as from October 1, 2025.

