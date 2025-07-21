ARTICLE
Chinese Patent Application To Be Filed In XML Format From October 2025

On May 20, 2025, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) released the Notice on Further Promoting the Use of Extensible Markup Language (XML) Format...
On May 20, 2025, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) released the Notice on Further Promoting the Use of Extensible Markup Language (XML) Format in the E-Filing System, which stipulates that "For patent applications with a filing date on or after October 1, 2025, electronic applications shall be filed in XML format if the applicants wish to request for prioritized examination, expedited examination, Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH), deferred examination or centralized examination", and informs the public that starting from 2026, the CNIPA's E-filing system will be gradually upgraded to only accept application documents in XML format.

To prompt digitalization of patent examination and improve the efficiency of patent application and examination, the CNIPA has been vigorously promoting the use of XML format since 2024, and the XML filing rate has been greatly increased so far. The CNIPA also provides a WORD to XML editor on the E-filing website (http://cponline.cnipa.gov.cn), to facilitate applicants and agencies to prepare patent applications in XML format.

Source: official website of the CNIPA

