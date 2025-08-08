The Ministry Of Public Security Of China Issues And Implements The "Opinions On Lawfully Combating Intellectual Property Crimes To Support High-Quality Development"

As intellectual property (IP) has become a core element driving innovation and development, strictly enforcing the law against IP crimes and protecting the legitimate...

As intellectual property (IP) has become a core element driving innovation and development, strictly enforcing the law against IP crimes and protecting the legitimate rights of rights holders have become essential for maintaining market order and promoting high-quality growth. Recently, the Ministry of Public Security of China issued and began implementing the "Opinions on Lawfully Combating Intellectual Property Crimes to Support High-Quality Development" (hereinafter referred to as the "Opinions"). This document sets the direction for China's IP protection efforts in the coming period and further strengthens the leading role and professional capabilities of public security agencies in safeguarding intellectual property.

The "Opinions" focus on four key areas: scientific and technological innovation, advanced industries, cultural prosperity, and public safety. It adopts a targeted approach to cracking down on IP crimes across multiple dimensions and throughout the entire IP process. This comprehensive governance strategy reflects the nation's strategic commitment to IP protection and provides clearer policy guidance and stronger law enforcement support for rights holders. Whether dealing with trade secret protection or the strict investigation of counterfeit and substandard products, the approach effectively deters illegal acts by emphasizing both the seriousness of the law and practical enforcement outcomes, thereby safeguarding rights holders' interests and stimulating innovation.

A notable advancement in the "Opinions" lies in innovations to law enforcement methods and institutional frameworks. It promotes precise, in-depth, and coordinated crackdowns, building specialized, professional investigative teams. Improved cross-department collaboration and shared expert resources provide strong technical and legal support for handling complex IP cases. This not only increases case handling efficiency but also reduces enforcement costs for rights holders.

The "Opinions" also stress the importance of regular communication and service innovation between the police and enterprises. Measures such as bringing policing services directly into companies, establishing frontline IP protection service centers, and launching cloud-based policing platforms have greatly optimized the business environment. This "close-up" and "multi-touch" cooperation model offers an effective way to solve traditional IP protection difficulties by focusing on prevention and control.

As a professional institution dedicated to IP protection, we recognize that the future path lies in the rule of law, specialization, and smart technologies. The implementation of these "Opinions" provides policy guidance and law enforcement guarantees for building a comprehensive IP protection network covering research and development, production, distribution, and consumption. We look forward to working closely with public security agencies and related departments to continuously improve the effectiveness and proactive prevention in IP protection, helping enterprises secure advantages in innovation and supporting high-quality industrial development.

In today's rapidly digitalizing and technologizing global economy, only by establishing a more complete and efficient IP protection system can we truly stimulate creativity and innovation, and sustain healthy economic and social progress. We believe China's IP protection ecosystem will reach new heights, and that innovators' achievements will be backed by stronger legal safeguards. For us, this means relying on a more standardized and efficient law enforcement environment to help our clients quickly obtain fair protection and enhance the quality and effectiveness of IP safeguarding services.

