China Again World's Top Patent Filer

The global patent landscape marked its fifth consecutive year of growth, as China once again led the world with an impressive 1.8 million patent applications, according to a report issued by the WIPO on Wednesday.

The World Intellectual Property Indicators 2025 showed that global patent and industrial design application numbers continued their upward trajectory last year, with China standing out for its remarkable performance in these areas.

In 2024, the number of global patent applications reached a record high of 3.7 million, marking a 4.9 percent increase from 2023 and the fifth straight year the number has risen.

"This was the fastest growth since 2018, with many countries reporting a rise in applications," said Daren Tang, director general of the WIPO.

China maintained its position as the global leader with 1.8 million patent applications, followed by the United States (501,831), Japan (419,132), South Korea (295,722) and Germany (133,485), per the report.

It noted that computer technology continued to be the sector in which the highest number of published patent applications were sought across the world, accounting for over 13 percent of the global total, followed by electrical machinery, measurement technology, digital communications and medical technology.

After a slow two years, global trademark applications showed signs of a rebound in 2024, reaching 15.2 million, it said, revealing that the largest source of such applications was China, with approximately 7.3 million filings.

In addition, Chinese applicants filed for more than 906,000 design patents last year, ranking first globally, it added.

Tang emphasized the significant role of intellectual property in today's global economy.

"In many businesses, it has become a critical asset at the heart of the business strategy; a game-changing technology, a brand that engenders feelings of trust and belonging, or a design that brings joy through its beauty," he said.

He noted that the growth in IP filings is a sign that market participants — both buyers and sellers — have trust in the IP system, a testament to the increased focus that national governments are putting on their innovation ecosystems, with WIPO's support for cooperation at the local, national and multilateral levels.

"And it is vital that this confidence is sustained by a continuous process of reinforcement of IP standards globally, because businesses need a well-functioning IP ecosystem that facilitates the protection of IP globally," he added.

However, there are still some areas that need attention and improvement, Tang said, encouraging female inventors to participate in the international patent applications.

"Millions of women have the potential to contribute innovations, and their participation will add more innovative fuel to the global economy," he said.

The annual report is based on statistical data from the IP offices of approximately 150 countries and regions worldwide.

It provides a comprehensive overview of global application trends in such fields as patents, trademarks and industrial designs.

https://chinaipr.mofcom.gov.cn/article/internationalupdates/202511/1993877.html

