26 November 2025

The 2025 Advanced Roving Seminars On The Patent Cooperation Treaty Held In China

Recently, the 2025 Advanced Roving Seminars on the PCT were held successively in Shandong and Guangxi. The seminars were co-hosted by the CNIPA and the WIPO, and organized by the All-China Patent Attorneys Association, the intellectual property administrations of Shandong province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

At the seminars, experts from CNIPA and WIPO provided comprehensive briefings on the latest developments of the PCT system, as well as practices in PCT filing and examination, and answered questions raised by participants. The seminars effectively enhanced the understanding and application capability of relevant innovators and service agencies regarding the PCT system, further improving their ability to leverage the PCT system for overseas patent deployment and protection.

Approximately 300 representatives from enterprises, universities, IP service agencies, and local IP administrative authorities attended the seminars. During the seminars, participating experts also conducted field visits to relevant enterprises and research institutions.

