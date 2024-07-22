ARTICLE
22 July 2024

Advanced PCT Roving Seminars Held In China

AC
AFD China

Contributor

AFD China logo
AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office offers full-range IP services, including but not limited to filing/registration, strategy, transaction, asset management, dispute resolution, and litigation. We are an accredited AAAAA-level (top tier) patent firm, a Council Member firm of the China Trademark Association, and a recommended IP service provider for SMEs.
Explore
The Advanced Roving Seminars on Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), co-hosted by the CNIPA and the WIPO, were held successively in Tianjin and Hubei.
China Intellectual Property
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Advanced Roving Seminars on Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), co-hosted by the CNIPA and the WIPO, were held successively in Tianjin and Hubei.

At the seminars, experts from the CNIPA and WIPO gave detailed presentations on the latest progress and practical uses of the PCT system. They also addressed questions raised by attendees, aiming to enhance the understanding of the PCT system among innovators and service agencies, boost their capacity to effectively utilize the PCT system, and improve their practical skills in PCT application processes.

Approximately 300 representatives from related enterprises, universities, IP service agencies, the Patent Examination Cooperation Hubei Center and Tianjin Center of the CNIPA's Patent Office, and various local IP administrations participated in the seminars.

Following the seminars, the attending experts paid research visits to relevant enterprises and research institutions.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/6/28/art_1340_193429.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
AFD China Intellectual Property
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More