AFD China Again Recommended In The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2026 Edition For Non-Contentious Intellectual Property

AFD China

AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office offers full-range IP services, including but not limited to filing/registration, strategy, transaction, asset management, dispute resolution, and litigation. We are an accredited AAAAA-level (top tier) patent firm, a Council Member firm of the China Trademark Association, and a recommended IP service provider for SMEs.
On November 19, 2025, The Legal 500 – the globally recognized legal directory – published its Asia Pacific 2026 rankings. AFD China has again been ranked as a Tier 3 leading firm in China for non-contentious intellectual property work, reaffirming our expertise in this practice area.

Our founder, Ms. Xia Zheng, was again recognized as a leading partner for her extensive experience and accomplishments in the field. This not only affirms her professional capabilities but also enhances AFD China's reputation within the IP industry.

The Legal 500 is known for its thorough, impartial evaluation of law firms worldwide. Its multi-dimensional research incorporates client feedback, peer assessments, and standout case studies, resulting in rankings that reflect a firm's overall strengths.

We are grateful to have been again recommended by The Legal 500. This recognition is made possible by the ongoing trust of our clients and the dedication of our team. We thank them all for their support.

Moving forward, we will continue to work collaboratively, combining our collective expertise to provide effective, timely solutions that protect our clients' intellectual property in China and beyond.

